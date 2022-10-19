Exclusive Diwali 2022 Vastu Tips: From keeping main door clean to lighting an evening diya - Things to know!

VASTU TIPS FOR DEEPAWALI 2022: Diwali, the festival of lights is just around the corner and everyone is busy getting their homes ready for the occasion. Here are a few Vastu tips that will help you make the most of this festive season and usher in prosperity, according to Vastu Expert and Spiritual Healer Dr Madhu Kotiya.

1. The main door should be clean and free of any clutter. This will allow positive energy to flow into your home.

2. Make sure all the windows in your home are clean and open to let in natural light.

3. Arrange your furniture in a way that allows the natural light to reach all corners of your home.

4. If you have a fireplace, burn incense sticks or eucalyptus leaves to create a pleasant and soothing atmosphere.

5. Place a small mirror behind the main door to reflect light into the home.

6. Place a red tikka (vermilion) dot dipped in turmeric or sandalwood paste on the forehead of each member of your family for good luck and prosperity.

7. Place a small bowl of milk outside the main door of your home to please Devi Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity.

8. Place a vase of fresh flowers in every room in your home.

9. Light a diya (earthen lamp) in the evenings to invite Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity into your home.

10. Hang a wind chime outside your home to attract positive energy into your home.

Follow these Vastu tips for a prosperous Diwali and a blessed and happy festival season. Make sure to clean your home and office space before Diwali, light lamps in all four corners of your house, and place your deities in the north-east direction. Worshipping Lakshmi on Diwali night with a pure heart will guarantee prosperity and good fortune in the coming year.

Wish you all a very happy and prosperous Diwali!