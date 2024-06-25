Exclusive: Why Choosing The Right Art Piece For Each Room In Your House Is Important

New Delhi: Have you ever wondered what 'picking up the right art piece' for your living room means? Well, it has a deeper meaning. “Choosing the right art for each room in a house involves a thoughtful consideration of various factors, including the room purpose, the occupant’s personality, the existing decor, and personal preference”, says the young Collector, Artist and Gallerist Adhvika Agarwal, founder of Rang Mirage Art Gallery. Here are some guidelines from her to help you select suitable art for different spaces in your home:

1. Consider the Room’s Purpose

Living Room: This space typically serves as the main gathering area for family and guests. Choose art that reflects your personality and complements the overall decor. Large, eye-catching pieces or a gallery wall can be great options here.

Bedroom: Art in the bedroom should create a calming and relaxing atmosphere. Consider landscapes, abstract art, or soothing colors that promote a sense of tranquility.

Dining Room: Art in the dining room can enhance the dining experience. Opt for pieces that stimulate conversation or create a sophisticated ambiance.

Home Office: For a productive work environment, choose art that inspires and motivates you. Consider artwork related to your profession or pieces that evoke creativity and focus.

2. Match the Art Style to the Room’s Aesthetic

Contemporary Spaces: Modern and abstract art often work well in contemporary settings, with clean lines and bold colors.

Traditional Spaces: Classic paintings, portraits, or vintage art complement traditional decor.

Eclectic Spaces: Mix and match different art styles to create an eclectic and visually stimulating environment.

3. Reflect the Occupant’s Personality

Choose art that resonates with the individual who spends the most time in the room. It should evoke positive emotions and reflect their interests and passions.

4. Consider Colour Scheme

The art’s colour should harmonize with the room’s existing colour palette. Art can either complement the room’s colour scheme or serve as a vibrant focal point.

5. Art Size and Placement

Consider the wall space available. Large, bold pieces work well as statement art, while smaller artworks can be arranged in groups for a gallery-like effect. Hang art at eye level to create a comfortable viewing experience.

6. Art Form and Medium

Paintings: Oil, acrylic, watercolour, or mixed media paintings are versatile options suitable for various rooms.

Photography: Can add a modern touch and work well in living rooms, hallways, or bedrooms.

Sculptures: Three-dimensional artworks can add depth and texture to any room, but consider the available space and lighting.

7. Subject of Art

Nature scenes: Bring the outdoors inside, creating a calming atmosphere.

Portraits: Personalize the space with portraits of loved ones or historical figures.

Abstract: Add intrigue and provoke imagination with abstract art.

Cultural or thematic art: Reflect your heritage or interests with art related to specific cultures or themes.

Remember, selecting art for your home is a personal and subjective process. Trust your instincts and choose pieces that resonate with you and complement the unique character of each room. Art has the power to transform a house into a home, making it a reflection of your individuality and creating spaces that inspire and uplift.