First Lunar eclipse of 2020: Here are the dos and don'ts

New Delhi: This year's first lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) will take place on January 10 and will be visible in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Much of North America, East in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic reportedly.

At some places, skywatchers will be able to witness the eclipse completely while at others the moon will rise or set during the eclipse. This will be a penumbral eclipse.

India Timings of the first lunar eclipse:

Penumbral Eclipse begins: 10 Jan, 22:37:44 pm (10:37 pm)

Maximum Eclipse: 11 Jan, 00:40:02 am

Penumbral Eclipse ends: 11 Jan, 02:42:19 am

(The timings are as per timeanddate.com)

During the eclipse, there are several dos and don'ts to be followed. In India, it is believed that no auspicious event or assignment should be taken up during the period of Grahan (eclipse).

In India, there are various beliefs associated with eclipse (Grahan). According to Hindu mythology and legends, it is said that cooking or eating foof should be avoided during the period of eclipse.

Check out the Dos and Don'ts to be followed during Grahan:

It is said that after the eclipse is over, one should take a bath and wear fresh clothes.

Mantras should be chanted for a healthy mind, body and soul after the Grahan.

Durbha grass/blades of the dried grass or Tulsi leaves should be kept in food containers in your kitchen and fridge. It is believed that this will help to prevent the food items get affected by the eclipse.

Pregnant women, it is believed, should stay inside the house and chant Santana Gopala Mantra for the well being. Also, everyone else should chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

It is said that drinking water during the Grahan period should be avoided.

Food should not be prepared or consumed during eclipse or Grahan.