Friendship Day 2021: Send these WhatsApp, text and Facebook messages to your BFFs!

Celebrate the essence of friendship and enjoy the thickest bond with respect, humility, trust and love.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay Image for representational use only

New Delhi: Friendship Day is just around the corner and the vibe can be felt already. It is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August month. The day was first proposed in Paraguay back in 1958 as the International Friendship Day celebrating the essence of friendship. 

This year it will be celebrated on August 1.

Different countries celebrate it on varied dates. July 30 was marked as World Friendship Day in 1958 by the World Friendship Crusade. This was the first time the date was proposed. 

Then on April 27, 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day. 

But in many countries including India, the first Sunday of August is officially celebrated as the Friendship Day. Meanwhile, April 8 is marked as the Friendship Day in Oberlin, Ohio, United States. 

On this day, we thought of compiling some cutesy and heartfelt Friendship messages which you can send to your buddies and loved ones.

Check it out: 

Celebrate the essence of friendship and enjoy the thickest bond with respect, humility, trust and love.

Happy Friendship Day to all!

 

