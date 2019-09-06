Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Fastest way to reach Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

It's that time of the year again when devotees of Lord Ganesha are immersed in celebrations and mirth and merriment is in the year. The holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on September 2 this year, kick-starting the 10-day long Ganpati festival. It is believed that visiting a Lord Ganesha temple during this time is highly auspicious.

The Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is one of the most famous temples that people want to visit, especially during the Ganpati festival.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha is situated in Prabhadevi, near Dadar in Mumbai.

The shrine is visited by thousands of devotees every day, with Tuesday being the most important day. Those who live in the city of Mumbai and the suburban towns, pay a visit to this temple often. And many, who arrive as tourists to India’s financial capital, too wish to pay obeisance to the God of wisdom.

If you intend to tour the city of Mumbai and wish to seek Siddhivinayak’s blessings, here’s how you can reach him:

If you are put up in a Mumbai suburb, then you may pre-book a cab or take a regular taxi to reach Prabhadevi. But this may prove to be expensive.

If you are in South Mumbai region, then too you can opt for either cabs or buses.

A number of B.E.S.T buses too are available from the Western and Central Suburbs or Harbour route to reach Dadar/Prabhadevi.

One can also commute by a local train (Central, Western, Harbour) to reach Dadar. If you are lodging in any of Western or the Central suburbs, then you will have to de-train at Dadar. Western Rail ply between Virar and Churchgate, while Central Rail ply between Karjat and CST or Kasara and CST.

If you are in the harbour route, then de-board at Kurla (on the Panvel CST route). From Kurla, take a train from the central route to Dadar. From Dadar share cab and regular cab services to Prabhadevi are easily available.