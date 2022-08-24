Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: History, significance, wishes and WhatsApp messages

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The festive season in India has begun and it's time to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi! The festival is usually celebrated in the month of August-September, and this time it will be observed on August 31, 2022. Also known as Ganeshotsav, Ganpati puja is a 10-day-long festival that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. Ganesh Visarjan or immersion takes place on the last day of the festival and this year, Ganesh Visarjan is on September 9. Lord Ganesha is one of the most adored Gods of the Hindu religion. The God of wealth, sciences, knowledge, wisdom and prosperity, devotees worship him before every auspicious and important work. Lord Ganesha is known by 108 different names and some of them include Gajanana, Vinayaka, and Vighnaharta, among others.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: History and significance

Ganesha is the son of Shiva and Pavati. There are different stories surrounding his birth. In one such legend, it's said that Ganpati was created by Goddess Parvati. She sculpted Ganesha with her sandalwood paste in the absence of Lord Shiva and placed him on guard while she was bathing. While she was gone, Lord Shiva arrived and Ganesha, not knowing who he was, stopped him from going inside, as per his mother's instructions. Lord Shiva, furious, severed Ganesha's head. When Parvati discovered this, she was furious and transformed into the goddess Kali and threatened that she would end the world. Everyone prayed to Lord Shiva to find a solution and calm Goddess Kali's fury. Shiva then ordered all of his followers to seek and find a child whose mother has neglectfully turned her back on her child, and bring his head. The first infant seen by the followers was that of an elephant, whose head was given to Lord Shiva as instructed. The head was instantly placed on Ganesha's body by Lord Shiva, who came back to life. Ganesha received blessings from all the Lords, and this is why the day is still observed and celebrated today.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Celebrations

After a muted celebration in the past two years, thanks to Covid-19 restriction, this year, the festival is all set to be celebrated with pomp and grandeur. While Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India, some states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana celebrate it in a major way.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes and greetings

- May Bappa bestow happiness and abundance to you and your family

- With Bappa, may you bring home real happiness and prosperity

- May Vinayak bring a thousand blessings to you and clear your path for growth

- Bappa is a giver and may he give you your wishes with his blessings!

- May Ganesha brings you health, wealth and joy

- May Ganesha guide you in your darkest hours and bring you light

- Be grateful and worship Bappa for he is the Lord of luck and remover of obstacles. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: WhatsApp messages

- May Bappa bless you with the strength to let go of the bad and hold the ends of goodness, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

- This year with Ganesha may you bring home peace, hope, love and wisdom. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

- Just like Bappa may you become kind, generous and patient with everyone. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

- Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Morya!

- Today Ganesha came to life to bring peace on earth and may he bring the same into your lives and home. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

- Ask Ganesha for inner happiness and he will never refuse, may the remover of obstacles remove all sorrows from your lives and bring a force of living.

- May Bappa give you more power to live life. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Like always, we hope that this year too, the Remover of Obstacles will shower us with his blessings and wipe out all the struggles from our life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!