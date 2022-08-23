Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The festive season in India has begun and knocking on our doors is the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival usually falls in the month of August or September, and this time it will be observed on August 31, 2022. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, is a 10-day-long festival that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. Ganesh Visarjan is the last day of the festival. This year, Ganesh Visarjan is on September 9. Here are 5 iconic Ganesh temples across India that you can visit this Ganesh Chaturthi:

Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

This is one of the most popular Ganesh temples in Mumbai and celebs and dignitaries visit the mandir, including Apple CEO, Tim Cook, who reportedly began his India tour with a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple. The God here is also called Navasacha Ganpati, which means that that if one truly wishes something, it will be granted.

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune

Located in Pune, this 130-year-old temple draws thousands of devotees. According to history, Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai was a trader and sweet maker from Nandgaon and he and his wife Laxmibai were settled in Pune. The temple's website reads, " The deity of Lord Ganesha was incepted by Shri Dagdusheth Halwai and his wife Lakshmibai way back when they lost their only son to the plague epidemic. Every year, the Ganpati festival was celebrated with deep faith and enthusiasm, not only by Dagdusheth’s family but the entire neighbourhood." As per some reports, Lokmanya Tilak, the famous leader, started the Ganesh festival here.

Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple, Jaipur

Built in 1761, this temple has more than 250 years of history. It is surrounded by forts and hills and is one of the ancient temples of Jaipur. As per reports, the Ganesha idol is believed to be around 500 years old and was brought from Udaipur. There's also a Shiva lingam in the temple and devotees worship him on Mahashivratri. The sindoor-coloured Ganesha idol's trunk is rightwards.

Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, Chennai

Located in Besant Nagar in Chennai, this is an iconic Ganesha temple in the Tamil Nadu capital. Every year, grand celebrations happen during Ganesh Chaturthi and the temple conducts music programmes too. Pujas are held often and the temple also takes up social activities like feeding the poor.

Kalamassery Mahaganapathy Temple, Kerala

The temple is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and other Hindu Gods like Subramanian, the Navagrahas, Shiva, Parvathi, Rama, among others. The temple was built in 1980s by a prominent and pious person who lived in the town of Kalamassery N Ragunatha Menon. The temple also organises Aanayoottu on the first day of the Karkkidakom month of the Malayalam calendar. Gajapuja occurs once in every four years, with devotees referring to elephants as Lord Ganesha's incarnation.



