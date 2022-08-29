Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Whatsapp greetings to share on Ganeshotsav

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The festival falls in August or September on the Gregorian calendar. This year the festivities begin on 31st August and conclude on 9th September. Ganesha idols are installed at homes or in beautiful pandals to celebrate the ecstatic event. During the event, Lord Ganesha is worshipped, and people offer prayers and prasad, which are then shared with all.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes and greetings for your social media

This year, many of us will be taking a Ganesha home and expressing warm greetings to our family and friends on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Here are some lovely Ganesh Chaturthi greeting cards you may share with your loved ones.

1. Ganesh never told you to fast so go on eat that Modak for energy and taste, Boondi Laddoo to drown your sorrows, and Peda to relish in the worldly offerings. Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

2. When we have Bappa in our hearts, there is nothing to worry about. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

3. May you receive happiness as big as Ganesh’s appetite,

Life as long as his trunk,

Trouble as small as his mouse,

Moments as sweet as the modaks.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

4. When we bring Bappa into our hearts and homes, leave all your worries. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

5. Always grateful to Bappa for he is the Lord of luck and remover of obstacles and his forever blessings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: History, significance, wishes and WhatsApp messages

6. May Bappa bless you with the strength to let go of the bad and hold the ends of goodness, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

7. This year with Ganesha may you bring home peace, hope, love and wisdom. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

8. Just like Bappa may you become kind, generous and patient with everyone. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

9. Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Morya!

10. Today Ganesha came to life to bring peace on earth and may he bring the same into your lives and home. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

11. Ask Ganesha for inner happiness and he will never refuse, may the remover of obstacles remove all sorrows from your lives and bring a force of living.

12. May Bappa give you more power to live life. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 7 easy decor ideas to light up your home

Lord Ganesha bless you with the treasures of health, wealth, and happiness and remove all your obstacles.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!