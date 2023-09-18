Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Is Vinayak Chaturthi On September 18 Or 19? Check Date, City-Wise Timings
Ganesh Chaturthi Shubh Muhurat: It's that time of the year again when Ganpatai Bappa visit our homes and is worshipped with fanfare across Hindu households in the country. Read on to know the festival date and auspicious timings in different cities.
India is all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and households across the country are prepping to welcome Bappa home. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, this auspicious festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. According to legends, Lord Ganesh was born during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. The festivity goes on for 10 days and ends with Anant Chaturdashi, which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan Day. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha in a water body. Interestingly, moon sighting is prohibited on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Let's learn why, along with city-wise timings and shubh muhurat of Ganesh puja.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date
According to the Gregorian calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi usually falls in September or October. This year in 2023, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 19, 2023.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shubh Muhurat
Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 12:39 PM on September 18, 2023
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 01:43 PM on September 19, 2023
Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:01 AM to 1:28 PM
Time to avoid Moon sighting - 9:45 AM to 8:44 PM
On the previous day (September 18), the time to avoid Moon sighting - 12:39 PM to 08:10 PM
(Source: Drik Panchang; timing as per New Delhi)
Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Timing Across Indian Cities
11:15 AM to 01:41 PM - Pune
11:01 AM to 01:28 PM - New Delhi
10:50 AM to 01:16 PM - Chennai
11:07 AM to 01:34 PM - Jaipur
10:57 AM to 01:23 PM - Hyderabad
11:02 AM to 01:29 PM - Gurgaon
11:03 AM to 01:30 PM - Chandigarh
10:17 AM to 12:44 PM - Kolkata
11:19 AM to 01:43 PM - Mumbai
11:01 AM to 01:26 PM - Bengaluru
11:20 AM to 01:43 PM - Ahmedabad
11:01 AM to 01:28 PM - Noida
(Source: Drik Panchang)
Sighted Moon By Mistake On Ganesh Chaturthi? Chant This Mantra
It is believed that looking at the moon on Ganesha Chaturthi can make you fall prey to Mithya Dosha - a curse that could falsely implicate a person of stealing something. There are legends associated with this belief. On the basis of the start and end time of Chaturthi Tithi, sighting of the moon might be prohibited for two consecutive days. According to DrikPanchang.com rules, the Moon should not be sighted while Chaturthi Tithi is prevailing. Even if the Chaturthi Tithi gets over before the moonset, the moon that has risen during Chaturthi should not be sighted.
According to the website, if someone sees the moon by mistake on Ganesh Chaturthi, they should chant the following Mantra to get rid of Mithya Dosha curse:
Simhah Prasenamavadhitsimho Jambavata Hatah
Sukumaraka Marodistava Hyesha Syamantakah
