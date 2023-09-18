Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Is Vinayak Chaturthi On September 18 Or 19? Check Date, City-Wise Timings

India is all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and households across the country are prepping to welcome Bappa home. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, this auspicious festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. According to legends, Lord Ganesh was born during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. The festivity goes on for 10 days and ends with Anant Chaturdashi, which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan Day. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha in a water body. Interestingly, moon sighting is prohibited on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Let's learn why, along with city-wise timings and shubh muhurat of Ganesh puja.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date

According to the Gregorian calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi usually falls in September or October. This year in 2023, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 19, 2023.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 12:39 PM on September 18, 2023

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 01:43 PM on September 19, 2023

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:01 AM to 1:28 PM

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 9:45 AM to 8:44 PM

On the previous day (September 18), the time to avoid Moon sighting - 12:39 PM to 08:10 PM

(Source: Drik Panchang; timing as per New Delhi)

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Timing Across Indian Cities

11:15 AM to 01:41 PM - Pune

11:01 AM to 01:28 PM - New Delhi

10:50 AM to 01:16 PM - Chennai

11:07 AM to 01:34 PM - Jaipur

10:57 AM to 01:23 PM - Hyderabad

11:02 AM to 01:29 PM - Gurgaon

11:03 AM to 01:30 PM - Chandigarh

10:17 AM to 12:44 PM - Kolkata

11:19 AM to 01:43 PM - Mumbai

11:01 AM to 01:26 PM - Bengaluru

11:20 AM to 01:43 PM - Ahmedabad

11:01 AM to 01:28 PM - Noida

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Sighted Moon By Mistake On Ganesh Chaturthi? Chant This Mantra

It is believed that looking at the moon on Ganesha Chaturthi can make you fall prey to Mithya Dosha - a curse that could falsely implicate a person of stealing something. There are legends associated with this belief. On the basis of the start and end time of Chaturthi Tithi, sighting of the moon might be prohibited for two consecutive days. According to DrikPanchang.com rules, the Moon should not be sighted while Chaturthi Tithi is prevailing. Even if the Chaturthi Tithi gets over before the moonset, the moon that has risen during Chaturthi should not be sighted.

According to the website, if someone sees the moon by mistake on Ganesh Chaturthi, they should chant the following Mantra to get rid of Mithya Dosha curse:

Simhah Prasenamavadhitsimho Jambavata Hatah

Sukumaraka Marodistava Hyesha Syamantakah