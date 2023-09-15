Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Why You Must Not Look At Moon That Day

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is knocking on our doors and this auspicious festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav. Every year on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha, Ganeshotsav is observed. It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, mentions Drik Panchang. The festivity goes on for 10 days and ends with Anant Chaturdashi, which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan Day. On Anant Chaturdashi, following a gala street procession, devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha in a water body. As per the Gregorian calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi usually falls in the months of September or October. Let's check out the date and shubh muhurat of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Calendar: Dates For Ganeshotsav

Ganeshotsav is a 10-day festival and this year it will begin on September 19. The Ganesh Visarjan will take place on September 28.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 12:39 PM on September 18, 2023

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 01:43 PM on September 19, 2023

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:01 AM to 1:28 PM

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 9:45 AM to 8:44 PM

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Ganesh Chaturthi: Why Moon Sighting Is Prohibited On That Day

It is believed that looking at the moon on Ganesha Chaturthi can make you fall prey to Mithya Dosha - a curse that could falsely implicate a person of stealing something. There are legends associated with this belief. Read on to know more.

As per the legends, when Lord Ganesha was returning home along with his Vahana (a mooshak or a mouse) on a moonlit night on Chaturthi in the Bhadrapada month, the Moon God - who is known to be proud of his looks - poked fun at the Ganesha's round belly, his elephant head and his vahana. An angry Lord Ganesha, cursed him saying that his light would never fall on earth and that no one would worship the moon. If they did so and looked at the moon, Ganesha said they would face allegations and charges, even if they were innocent, and this would tarnish their reputation.

Fearful and shattered, Chandra, the Moon God, apologised. Along with the Gods, he prayed to Ganesha seeking his forgiveness. An appeased Ganesha finally said that since he had already cursed Chandra, he couldn't repeal it entirely but would modify the curse. He added that people can look at the moon at any time, except on 'Bhadrapada Chaturthi' or Ganesh Chaturthi. If one sees the moon on this day, they will face false allegations.

According to another legend, Shri Krishna too suffered from the effects of Mithya Dosha after he saw the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi. He was accused of stealing the precious gem Syamantaka. Sage Narada, who knew about Lord Ganesha's curse, asked Shri Krishna to observe a fast to overcome the ill omen.

