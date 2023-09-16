trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663059
GANESH CHATURTHI

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know All About Traditions, Rituals, Prayers And Visarjan

Explore the vibrant tapestry of traditions and customs that define a joyous and spiritually significant Hindu festival Ganesh Chaturthi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 09:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The 10 day euphoric celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi are beginning on September 19 this year
  • Devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes with full enthusiasm and grandeur
  • There are many traditions and rituals followed to seek blessing from Lord Vinayaka
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know All About Traditions, Rituals, Prayers And Visarjan Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know All About Traditions, Rituals, Prayers And Visarjan (Pexels)

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a revered Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed God of wisdom and prosperity. Celebrated with immense zeal across India, this festival holds cultural, social, and religious significance. 

The festivities commence with the creation of elaborately crafted clay idols, followed by prayers, rituals, and grand processions. Each tradition and custom associated with Ganesh Chaturthi carries a unique symbolic meaning, fostering a sense of unity and devotion among communities.


Ganesh Chaturthi Traditions and Customs

1. Idol Creation and Installation

Artisans sculpt clay idols of Lord Ganesha, emphasizing creativity and craftsmanship. The installation of these idols in homes and pandals marks the commencement of the celebrations.

2. Prayers and Offerings

Devotees perform special prayers, offering modakas (sweets), fruits, and flowers to Lord Ganesha, seeking his blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

3. Poojas and Aartis

Elaborate ceremonies and aartis (rituals) are conducted, accompanied by the chanting of sacred hymns and mantras, creating an atmosphere of spirituality and devotion.

4. Modak: The Divine Sweet

Modak, a sweet dumpling, holds special significance as Lord Ganesha's favorite food. Its preparation and distribution symbolize the indulgence of the deity.

5. Visarjan: Farewell to Ganesha

On the final day, a grand procession accompanies the immersion (visarjan) of the idols into rivers or seas, bidding an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha, with a promise of his return.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a beloved festival, embraces diverse traditions and customs. From the artistic creation of idols to heartfelt prayers and elaborate ceremonies, each ritual carries deep symbolism. 

Devotees seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for a prosperous life, showcasing their love through the offering of modak, his favorite sweet. The festival culminates with a poignant visarjan, symbolizing the cyclical nature of life. 

Ganesh Chaturthi not only honors the birth of Lord Ganesha but also exemplifies the unity and devotion within the community as they come together to celebrate this joyous occasion.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

