Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is just around the corner. This auspicious occasion is incomplete without the mouthwatering delight known as "Modak." Modaks are sweet dumplings made with love and devotion, symbolizing Lord Ganesha's favorite treat. This article unveils a simple yet delicious Modak recipe that will add a sweet note to your festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Significance of Modak

Modaks hold great significance during Ganesh Chaturthi. It is believed that Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity, adores Modaks. Offering these sweet dumplings to the deity is considered a gesture of love and respect. The shape of Modaks resembles Lord Ganesha's belly, making it a special treat for this occasion.

Ukadiche Modak Recipe

Here is a delicious recipe by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef - Khandani Rajdhani to try at home this festive season.

Ingredients:

-Rice flour 100 Grams

-Salt a pinch

- Oil 1 teaspoon for greasing

For stuffing:

- Fresh coconut grated 100 Gram.

- Jaggery (gur) grated 80 Gram.

- Poppy seeds (KhusKhus / Posto) roasted 20 Gram.

- Green cardamom powder a pinch

- Nutmeg powder a pinch

Method:

Step 1: Heat 100 ml. cups of water and one teaspoon oil in a deep non-stick pan.

Also Read: 7 Delectable Sweet Breakfast Recipes Worth Getting Out Of Bed For!

Step 2: Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and add the rice flour gradually, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming. Cover the pan with a deep lid and pour some water into the lid. Cook on low heat for three minutes.

Step 3: Transfer the mixture to a large plate, grease the palms of your hands with oil and knead the dough till completely smooth and pliable. The dough should not stick to your palms. Rest the dough covered with a damp cloth.

Step 4: For the stuffing add 1 Tea spoon Ghee in a pan add grated Coconut roast it until it is brow and then add Jaggery, ensure you do not overcook the mixture add the roasted poppy seeds, cardamom powder and nutmeg powder.

Step 5: Divide the dough into twelve equal portions and shape them into balls. Grease the palms of your hands and spread each ball to form a three-inch bowl. Press the edges of the bowls to reduce the thickness.

Step 6: Place a portion of the stuffing in the centre; pleat the edges of the dough and gather them together to form a bundle. Pinch to seal the edges at the top.

Step 7: Heat sufficient water in a steamer. Place the modak on a perforated plate in the steamer and steam for ten to twelve minutes.

Step 8: Serve hot Modak with pure ghee.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of devotion and celebration, and Modaks are an essential part of the festivities. This Modak recipe allows you to participate in the tradition of offering Lord Ganesha his favorite treat.

Prepare these delectable dumplings with love and devotion, and may your celebrations be filled with joy and sweetness.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!