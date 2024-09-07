Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Complete Step-by-Step Guide to Performing Ganpati Puja at Home!

Ganpati Bappa Morya! The joyous time to welcome Lord Ganesha home and celebrate the 10-day festival of Ganeshotsav has arrived. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi begins today, September 7, and will continue until September 17. It is believed that during this period, Lord Ganesha visits the homes of his devotees, bestowing them with blessings of prosperity and happiness. While the festival is celebrated with great devotion worldwide, it remains a major attraction in Maharashtra, where the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi truly comes alive.

During Ganeshotsav, devotees joyfully welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes, offering prayers and performing rituals before bidding him a heartfelt farewell during Visarjan. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to perform the special Ganesh Chaturthi puja at home:

Step-by-Step Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Rituals:

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Preparation:

Sit with folded hands, ready to invoke divine blessings through traditional rituals and practices.

1. Bringing the Ganpati Idol Home:

Start the Chaturthi puja by bringing the Ganpati idol home, ideally on this auspicious day. Prepare items like agarbatti (incense sticks), dhoop, aarti thali (plate with lamps), supari (areca nuts), paan leaf, and a cloth to cover the idol.

2. Beginning the Puja:

Light the agarbatti and dhoop placed in an aarti thali. Place the paan leaf with a supari on it in front of the idol. Chant the mantra, “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah.”

3. Dakshina for Priests and Artisans:

If a priest performs the puja, place some dakshina (offerings) for him and the artisans who crafted the idol. If the idol is brought home before Chaturthi, cover its face with a cloth and uncover it only on the day of the Ganesh Chaturthi puja during the Murti Sthapana (installation).

4. Entering the Home:

When bringing the idol inside, have a family member ready with a bowl of raw rice. Sprinkle the rice on the idol as it enters the house. Before placing the idol on its pedestal, put raw rice, supari, haldi (turmeric), kumkum, and dakshina on the pedestal.

Main Ganesh Puja Requirements:

Once the idol is placed, gather the necessary items: red flowers, durva grass blades, modak (sweet dumplings), coconut, red chandan (sandalwood paste), and incense sticks.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Puja Procedure:

1. Clean the House:

Clean the entire house before bringing the Ganpati idol home. Family members should take an early bath and be ready for the puja.

2. Invoking the Divine Presence (Pran-Pratishtha):

Place the clay idol on a clean, raised platform. If possible, invite a qualified priest to chant mantras and perform the Pran-Pratishtha, infusing life into the idol.

3. Performing Aarti:

After Pran-Pratishtha, light the lamps and incense sticks. Offer 21 blades of durva grass, 21 modaks, and red flowers to Lord Ganesha.

4. Breaking the Coconut:

Place a red sandalwood tilak on Ganesha’s forehead. Break a coconut in front of the idol to ward off evil.

5. Offering to the Mouse (Mushaka):

Place some fried grains for Ganesha’s carrier, the mouse. Recite 108 salutations dedicated to Lord Ganesha or read the Ganesh Upanishad for added blessings.

6. Final Prayers:

Follow the rituals to the best of your ability, praying sincerely with devotion. Remember, an open heart and pure thoughts are all that Lord Ganesha seeks.

Fold your hands, close your eyes, and offer your prayers—Ganpati Bappa is listening and will bless you with wisdom, health, and prosperity.