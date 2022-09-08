Ganesh Visarjan Astro Tips: Do THESE things on Anant Chaturdashi 2022, get desired husband, wealth and joy

Ganesh Visarjan 2022, Anant Chaturdarshi 2022: The 10-day Ganeshotsav ends with Ganpati immersion on Anant Chaturdashi. This is the best time to get the blessings of Ganpati Bappa and this year, Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 9. Ahead of Ganesh immersion, if you do some special things, you can reap in huge benefits and overcome many problems of life. Along with this, your family will be blessed with immense happiness and prosperity. In astrology, several remedies are recommended to procure wealth, better health, happiness, intelligence, prosperity, and above all, freedom from planetary defects. If these measures are taken during Ganeshotsav, then you will be able to secure better benefits.

Remedy to get money: To get rid of financial crisis, offer bhog made of jaggery and cow's ghee to Ganesh ji. This will remove poverty and help your income rapidly.

Remedy to get the desired life partner: If there is a hindrance in the path marriage or if you are finding it difficult to get adesired spouse, offer Ganpati a mixture of turmeric and vermilion and pray for early marriage.

Remedy to remove speech defects: When Mercury is weak in your horoscope, there are problems related to speech. Problems such as stuttering, poor IQ, lack of reasoning power, etc might plague you. To overcome this, on Anant Chaturdashi, before Ganesh Visarjan, make a garland of bananas and offer to Ganpati Bappa. With this, the planet Mercury will become strong and give auspicious results.

Remedy for happiness and prosperity: Before Ganesh Visarjan, offer durba and modak to Ganapati with full devotion. Then the whole house should accept the offering of Modak. Doing this brings happiness and prosperity in the house.

Remedy to get success in work: Make a garland of 4 coconuts and offer it to the Vighnaharta Ganesha. If you do this, work that was stuck in a rut for years will begin anew. Also, you will get success in every work.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)