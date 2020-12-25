Gita Jayanti 2020: Date, Significance and reason behind celebration

New Delhi: The celebration of holy Bhagavad Gita birthday is revered as Gita Jayanti. The auspicious day is marked on the Shukla Ekadashi falling on the 11th day of the waxing moon, also known as Margashirsha month as per Hindu calendar.

During the Mahabharat war in the Kurukshetra battlefield, Lord Krishna recited Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna. And Sanjaya, who had Ved Vyasa's blessings to see what ensued anywhere narrated the entire happening to Dhritarashtra.

Therefore, Gita Jayanti is believed to be the day when Lord Krishna recited Gita before Arjuna. Annually, the dates vary depending upon Hindu calendar. This year, Gita Jayanti is being celebrated on December 25, coinciding with Christmas, Vaikuntha Ekadashi or Mokshada Ekadashi and Tulsi Pujan Diwas respectively.

The Government of Haryana is celebrating International Gita Mahotsav from December 17 to December 25, 2020. Several devotees and Twitterati thronged social media to extend Gita Jayanti wishes.

Krishna Bhakts or followers recite Gita Aarti and believe in spreading the importance of Gita saar (summary).

Here's wishing everyone a happy Gita Jayanti!