Global Day of Parents 2020: History, significance and how to celebrate the day amid coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: Global Day of Parents is celebrated every year on June 1. It is a day to honour and celebrate your parents who are the reason behind our existence and success. In 2012, the General Assembly proclaimed June 1 as the Global Day of Parents, to be observed annually in honour of parents throughout the world.

Parents are everything. They are the ones who love us selflessly, make sacrifices for us, teach us what’s right and what’s wrong, help us climb up the success ladder but want nothing in return. It’s time we thank our parents for whatever they have done for us and remind them how much we love them.

Global Day of Parents provides an opportunity to appreciate all parents for their "selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship," says the United Nations (UN).

There are several ways to celebrate the day with your parents and the greatest gift a child can give is to meet them. However, due the coronavirus pandemic, if we are living away from our parents, we cannot meet them. Hence, we can video call them, send them gifts online, gift them a shopping voucher or just a text saying ‘thank you’ would also work wonders. After all, our parents don’t want anything in return from us.

So, what are you waiting for? Pick up your phones, call your parents and wish them. Thank them, love them, support them and just care for them, that’s all they need from their children.

Here’s wishing all the lovely parents our there a very Happy Global Day of Parents!