Good Friday 2019: Significance, legend and history

This year Good Friday will be observed on April 19.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Good Friday holds a special significance for Christians as the day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his demise at the Calvary. Good Friday is commemorated during the pious week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding the Easter Sunday.

A majority of Christians—Anglican, Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox, and Reformed traditions observe Good Friday by keeping a fast and doing church services in remembrance of the almighty lord.

Good Friday date varies each year as per both Gregorian and Julian Calendars. It is also known by the name Holy Friday, Great Friday and Black Friday. The good stands for pious or holy.

In most countries, Good Friday is marked as a holiday.

In Germany, there are laws prohibiting merriment acts such as dancing, horse racing etc, rather the focus remains on remembering the Lord with the solemn nature. In countries where German is spoken, Good Friday is called Karfreitag which stands as Kar from Old High German kara‚ meaning 'grieve' or mourn and Freitag for Friday or Mourning Friday. 

In the Nordic countries it is called The Long Friday while in Greek, Polish and Hungarian countries, Good Friday is known as Great Friday. 

In Bulgarian speaking regions, Good Friday is called a Great Friday which in their native language translates to Crucified Friday.

This year Good Friday will be observed on April 19.

 

