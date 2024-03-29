Good Friday 2024: History, Significance And Inspirational Quotes On Jesus Christ

Good Friday is a Holy festival observed by Christians around the globe. It's a holy, solemn day when followers of Jesus Christ remember the sacrifice that he made for mankind on the cross at Calvary. The day is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday or Black Friday and commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Good Friday is preceded by Maundy Thursday and followed by Holy Saturday and then Easter Sunday. In 2024, Good Friday is being observed on March 29.

Good Friday 2024: History

Good Friday represents Jesus Christ's ultimate sacrifice that he made seeking the forgiveness of the sins of humanity. According to the New Testament, Good Friday is the day when Jesus Christ - who is regarded as the Son of God and the Messiah by Christians - was crucified by the Romans, following the order of Pontius Pilate in Jerusalem. According to Biblical records, Jesus was condemned by Jewish religious and accused of blasphemy when he claimed he was the Son of God. Angry religious leaders brought him to the Romans where the leader Pontius Pilate sentenced him to crucifixion - the highest form of criminal punishment at that time.

Jesus was said to have been publicly beaten, dragged and forced to carry a heavy wooden cross through the streets full of a taunting crowd and was crucified, with his wrists and feet nailed to the cross, where he ultimately died.

Significance Of Good Friday

Good Friday is the day when Jesus Christ was crucified and his death is seen as a sacrifice that he made for humanity to absolve mankind of their sin and allow followers to re-enter a relationship with God, Jesus's Father. This is a solemn, holy day and Christians observe this day by fasting, giving alms to those in need, and attending church services. They pray for forgiveness and liberation from pain and suffering in life.

Good Friday 2024: Inspirational Quotes

“Our Lord has written the promise of the resurrection, not in books alone but in every leaf in springtime.” – Martin Luther

“Unless there is a Good Friday in your life, there can be no Easter Sunday.” – Fulton J. Sheen

"The cross is not the terrible end to an otherwise godfearing and happy life, but it meets us at the beginning of our communion with Christ." - Dietrich Bonhoeffer

“Jesus’ death on the cross was a fully human and yet fully divine sacrifice that effectively paid the price for humankind’s sin.” – Edward P. Meadors

"A man who was completely innocent offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. It was a perfect act." – Mahatma Gandhi