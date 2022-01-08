Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Date, Timings and Significance

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is being celebrated this year on January 9. It's the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh who was the 10th Sikh Guru and became the leader at the tender age of 9. He was a fearless warrior, a spiritual master and a philosopher as well.

The great spiritual master was born as Gobind Rai to parents Guru Tegh Bahadur and Mata Gujri. The Sikh guru was born in Patna, Bihar and he was the only son of his parents.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Timings:

355th Birth Anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh

Saptami Tithi Begins - 10:42 AM on Jan 08, 2022

Saptami Tithi Ends - 11:08 AM on Jan 09, 2022

(according to drikpanchang.com)

Guru Gobind Singh Ji founded the Sikh warrior community - Khalsa in 1699 and established the Five Ks - which hold utmost importance in Sikhism. He had four sons - Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.

The Five Ks of Khalsa Sikhs:

- Kesh (uncut hair)

- Kangha (wooden comb)

- Kara (an iron or steel bracelet)

- Kirpan (a sword or dagger)

- Kacchera (short breeches)

Guru Gobind Singh Ji is also credited with enshrining the sacred Guru Granth Sahib as the first and important holy scripture of the community and the eternal Guru.

Most of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Bani (or sayings) are found in the Dasam Granth or Dasveh Padshah Ka Granth is given utmost importance has is considered to be the second most important religious book in Sikhism after Guru Granth Sahib.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Guru Gobind Jayanti!