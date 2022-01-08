हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Delhi relaxes weekend curfew

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has allowed devotees to visit Gurdwaras on the occasion of Prakash Parab with strict compliance of Covid-19 guidelines and the Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Delhi relaxes weekend curfew
File photo (representational purpose)

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday allowed devotees to visit gurdwaras in the city on the occasion of Prakash Purab of Guru Govind Singh on January 9.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city, the authorities had allowed religious places to remain open in Delhi but visitors are not permitted. The DDMA, however, granted a special permission for the occasion of Sikh guru Govind Singh's birth anniversary, subject to adherence with Covid norms.

"I am directed to convey the concurrence of the competent authority that the devotees will be allowed to visit gurdwaras of Delhi on the occasion of Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh ji to be held on January 9, subject to the strict compliance of instructions or guidelines of the government of India and the government of NCT of Delhi issued from time to time," the order issued by DDMA Additional CEO Rajesh Goyal said.

Also read: Maharashtra imposes night curfew; shuts gyms, tourist places

Covid-appropriate behaviour such as masks and social distancing are to be followed, and arrangements such as thermal screening, focus on hygiene, sanitisers and staggered timings among others will have to be made.

All district magistrates of Delhi and district DCPs will ensure that guidelines issued by the Centre and the Delhi government are strictly complied with by visitors as well as the gurdwara management committees, the order read.

