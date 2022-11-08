topStoriesenglish
GURU NANAK JAYANTI 2022

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Turn your life around with these 5 inspirational teachings by Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Gurupurab marks the birth anniversary of Baba Nanak and this day is the celebration of his teachings and the enlightenment he gave to this world. Let's read some of his teachings and bring a change in our lives.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

Gurupurab 2022: Gurupurab marks the birth anniversary of the first of the ten Sikh Gurus- Guru Nanak Dev Ji. As the creator of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji is worshipped in the Sikh religion. Sikhs everywhere celebrate the day with the utmost love and devotion.

Born in Talwandi Nankana Sahib in the year 1469, Guru Nanak Dev Ji founded the Sikh religion to bring enlightenment to this world. His legacy, teachings, and life are honoured and celebrated during this festival. On this day, Sikhs read the Guru Granth Sahib, their holy text, uninterrupted for a full 48 hours. It takes place in Gurudwaras and is also known as Akhand Path.

Let's take some lessons from Baba Nanak Dev Ji's teachings, read on

Lesson 1

There is but One God. His name is Truth; He is the Creator. He fears none; he is without hate. He never dies; He is beyond the cycle of births and death. He is self-illuminated. He is realized by the kindness of the True Guru. He was True in the beginning; He was True when the ages commenced and have ever been True. He is also True now.

Lesson 2

No one can save anybody else. It is only Guru who guides us to safety and to be saved, one has to follow the right path of 'Sewa and Simran 'told by him.  Further, the Guru is not to be found in big palaces, he lives with the poor.  Let us love the poor, God will bless us.  If we recite Gurbani with love, we will find the Guru is speaking to us. 

Lesson 3

Shun the five evils which lead to illusion (Maya) which eventually acts as obstacles towards the attainment of salvation (moksha). The five evils are ego, anger, greed, attachment and lust.

Lesson 4

Religion is not mere consistency of words but looks at all men and women equally. 

Lesson 5

Everything happens by God’s grace, so rest assured that God knows better what is right or wrong for us.  We should, therefore, accept the decisions without any grudge or questions.

The three principles of Sikhism also mentioned in the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji are: 

Vand Chako- Sharing with others, helping those with less who are in need

Kirat Karo- Earning/making a living honestly, without exploitation or fraud

Naam Japna- Chanting the Holy Name and thus remembering God at all times (ceaseless devotion to God)

