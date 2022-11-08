Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, whatsapp status to share on this day

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nanak Ji's Prakash Utsav, is observed on Kartik Poornima, the fifteenth lunar day of Kartik. This year, Gurpurab will be celebrated on November 8, 2022, marking the 553rd anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth.

Sikhs bring out Prabhat Pheris and recite hymns on this auspicious day. On Gurupurab, Sikhism followers wake up around 4 am (Amrit Vela) and sing Asaa-ki-Vaar or morning hymns. After that, they read Katha.

Here are some wishes, greetings and whatsapp messages you can share with everyone to spread the joy and love of this festival.

- Waheguru ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!

- Satguru Nanak Pargataya Mitti Dhund Jag Channan Hoia, Aap Ji Nu Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji De Purab Dian Lakh-Lakh Vadayian. Happy Gurpurab.

- May the teachings of the Guru reflect goodness and compassion in you and bring into your life, the glow of happiness and prosperity. Happy Gurpurab!

- May the holy teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji enlighten you and help you attain whatever you wish for. Happy Gurpurab!

- On this auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that you are showered with the divine blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji today and forever. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

- This Gurpurab, may the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji be showered upon you, and may he be your guiding star as you travel through life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

- May the wisdom and guidance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji motivate you to realise your aspirations in life and assist you in preserving calm and composure. Best wishes for a joyous and prosperous Gurpurab to you and your family!

- May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, dreams, and ambitions. May his blessings be with you in all your endeavours! Happy Gurpurab.

- May the name of Waheguru Ji be enshrined in your life. A very Happy Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to you.

Here's wishing everyone celebrating a very blessed and happy Gurupurab!