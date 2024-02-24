Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Know Date, History, Significance And Wishes To Share

Guru Ravidas, also known as Raidas, was a great Saint, philosopher, poet, and social reformer of the 15th century. He stands out as one of the eminent saints of the North Indian Bhakti movement. Born into a marginalized untouchable leather-working caste in Varanasi, his life and works profoundly reflect the challenges and struggles of his social background.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana, to honor the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Date and Time

Guru Ravidas Jayanti falls on February 24. The Purnima Tithi begins at 3:33 PM on February 23 and ends at 5:59 PM on February 24.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: History

Born in 1377 CE in the village of Seer Govardhanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Guru Ravidas emerged from humble beginnings. Despite his impoverished background, he dedicated his life to preaching about human rights and equality. A celebrated poet, some of his verses are enshrined in Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Mystic poet Meera Bai also regarded Guru Ravidas as her spiritual mentor.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Significance

On this day, people organize Nagarkirtans, sing gurbani, and perform special aarti to honor Guru Ravidas. At Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir in Varanasi, a grand ceremony is organized, attracting devotees from across the nation to celebrate the day and remember the teachings of the great saint. Devotees also visit holy places and take dips in sacred rivers to dedicate their prayers to Guru Ravidas.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2024: Celebrations and Wishes

1. On this auspicious Guru Ravidas Jayanti, may the teachings of Guru Ravidas Ji guide you towards a path of righteousness and compassion. Happy Jayanti!

2. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Guru Ravidas Jayanti! May this day inspire you to embrace equality, love, and harmony in all aspects of life.

3. As we celebrate Guru Ravidas Jayanti, let's reflect on his teachings of humility and service. May his divine blessings be with you always. Happy Jayanti!

4. On this Guru Ravidas Jayanti, may the light of his wisdom illuminate your heart and soul. May you find peace and joy in his teachings. Warm wishes to you and your family.