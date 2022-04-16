New Delhi: On the auspcious day of Hanuman Jayanti or Lord Hanuman's birthday, many Bollywood celebs extended their wishes to wfans through social media.

This year is is marked on April 16, Saturday. Hanuman bhakts pray to the Lord and throng temples on this day, seeking his blessings. Many also observe vrat or fast on this special day.

Hanuman Jayanti falls every year in Chaitra month on full moon day.

Take a look celeb posts on the festival:

Amitabh Bachchan who often uses his Instagram and Twitter to stay connected to his fans shared a post on Hanuman Jayanti. He wrote, "Jai Hanuman Gyan Gun Sagar, Jai Kapish Tihun Lok Ujagar."

'The Kashmir Files' actor Anupam Kher also extended his wishes on Twitter.

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram and wrote, "May the power of Hanumanji be with all of you. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to all!"

Raveena Tandon also shared a post on the special occasion.

Hanuman Janmotsav or Hanuman Jayanti usually falls in Chaitra or in Vaisakha but in Southern states of the country including Kerala and Tami Nadu, it is celebrated in Dhanu, locally known as Margazhi. The day is celebrated differently, depending upon region-to-region. This explains the existence of various cultures in our society.

Lord Hanuman symbolises power, strength and is an ardent Lord Rama follower. His devotion towards Rama is hailed and praised in various ancient scriptures like Ramayana.