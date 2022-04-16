New Delhi: The auspicious and much-awaited occasion of Hanuman Jayanti - Lord Hanuman's birthday is marked this year on April 16. Hanuman bhakts pray to the Lord and throng temples on this day, seeking his blessings. Many also observe vrat or fast on this special day.

Hanuman Jayanti falls every year in Chaitra month on full moon day.

HANUMAN JAYANTI PUJA TIMINGS:

Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 16, 2022

Purnima Tithi Begins - 02:25 AM on Apr 16, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:24 AM on Apr 17, 2022

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Hanuman Janmotsav or Hanuman Jayanti usually falls in Chaitra or in Vaisakha but in Southern states of the country including Kerala and Tami Nadu, it is celebrated in Dhanu, locally known as Margazhi. The day is celebrated differently, depending upon region-to-region. This explains the existence of various cultures in our society.

HANUMAN JAYANTI SIGNIFICANCE AND RITUALS:

On this day, Hanuman bhakts wake up early and head to temples for offering prayers.

- They offer sindoor (vermillion), sweets, flowers, coconut to the Lord and in return get the same as prasad including Ganga Jal or Holy water of Ganges.

- Visiting Lord Rama and Hanuman temples on this day is considered to be auspicious. Bhakts recite Hanuman Chalisa, bhajans and mantras for pleasing the god.

Lord Hanuman symbolises power, strength and is an ardent Lord Rama follower. His devotion towards Rama is hailed and praised in various ancient scriptures like Ramayana.

LEGENDS ASSOCIATED WITH LORD HANUMAN'S BIRTH:

- According to Valmiki Ramayana, Apsara Anjana prayed to Lord Shiva and set out on an intense meditation for 12 long years to get a child. After being pleased with her devotion and intense prayer, Lord Shiva granted the son to Anjana and her husband Kesari, who was the son of Brahaspati.

Kesari was the king of Sumeru. Hanuman was the son that Lord Shiva granted to Anjana and Kesari. He was born on the Anjaneri mountains.

However, as per other beliefs, Hanuman is believed to be the reincarnation of Lord Shiva.

- There is another set of legends that says Vayu—the wind god on Lord Shiva's instruction transferred his male energy to Anjana's womb, therefore, Hanuman is also known as Pawan Putra Hanuman (son of wind).

- As per Vishnu Purana and Nardeya Purana, the birth of Hanuman, a Vanara, is linked to how once Narada cursed Vishnu for making him look like a Vanara—ape. Narada, who had sought Lord Vishnu's help to impress a princess felt humiliated when the lord instead made him look like an ape (Narada wanted his face to look like that of the Lord) and the princess laughed at him.

After this, Narada cursed Lord Vishnu that one day he shall be dependent on a Vanara. The Lord told Narada, that he had made him look like a Vanara for his own good and made him realise that Hari in Sanskrit also means Vanara.

Hearing this Narada repented his curse but the Lord comforted him by saying that one day this curse shall act as a boon as it would lead to Lord Hanuman's birth (an avatar of Lord Shiva) who would help Lord Rama (an avatar of Lord Vishnu) in killing Ravana.

Here's wishing a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti to all!