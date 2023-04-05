Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History And Significance - All You Need To Know

On the full moon day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated. It is believed that Lord Hanuman, also known as Vanara God, was born on this day and Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate his birth. The day is also known as Hanumath Jayanti, Hanuman Janamotsav, Anjaneya Jayanti, and Bajrangbali Jayanti. The day holds immense significance for Hindus and in 2023, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 6, Thursday.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, Purnima Tithi And Shubh Muhurat

Here is the puja timing on Hanuman Jayanti, as per Drik Panchang:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 9:19 am on Apr 05, 2023

Purnima Tithi Ends - 10:04 am on Apr 06, 2023



Several hours in the day is considered auspicious. The shubh muhurat are:

6:06 am to 7:40 am

10:49 am to12:23 pm

12:23 pm to 1:58 pm

1:58 pm to 3:32 pm

5:07 pm to 6:41 pm

6:41 pm to 8:07 pm

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: History, Significance

Lord Hanuman was born to Vanar Raj Kesari and Mother Anjani. Considered to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman's sole purpose of birth was to serve Lord Shri Ram. An ardent devotee of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman is known by several other names - Bajrangbali, Sundar, Maruti Nandan, Pavan Putra, Anjani Nandan, and Sankat Mochan. He is called Sankat Mochan because of the attributes he embodies - powerful, courageous, one who removes obstacles, and one for whom there is nothing impossible. His devotees adore him and he blesses them with happiness and success. As his relationship with Lord Rama shows, Lord Hanuman is truly synonymous with loyalty and devotion.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Celebration And Mantras to Chant

According to Drik Panchang, Hanuman Jayanti during Chaitra Purnima is the most popular one in North Indian states. Across India, the day is celebrated, while several states have their own celebrations during different times of the year according to their regional beliefs and the type of calendar being followed. From observing fast, and visiting Hanuman temples to organizing Sundar Kaand Paath, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with much fanfare by devotees.

Here are some mantras you can chant:

1. Om Ham Hanumate Namah..!!

2. Om Namo Bhagvate Hanumate Namah..!!

3. Ashta Siddhi Nav Nidhi Ke Daata As Var Deen Janki Maata..!!

