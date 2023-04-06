Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Tips To Make Most Of This Auspicious Day - All You Need To Know

Hanuman Jayanti is being observed today, April 6, 2023, and this day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, an ardent devotee of Lord Rama who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. On the full moon day of Chaitra, a lunar month in the Hindu calendar that often falls in April, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated every year and devotees observe a number of rituals and rites on this auspicious day in order to obtain his blessings and divine grace. Pankaj Goel, a renowned Vastu expert and astrologer, shares with us some tips and rituals that one can follow to make the most of this auspicious day.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Tips To Follow

Hanuman Jayanti is a prominent Hindu festival commemorating the anniversary of the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is admired for his fortitude, dedication, and loyalty. Check out Vastu expert and astrologer Pankaj Goel's tips for this significant day:

Observe a fast: Fasting is a common practice on Hanuman Jayanti. You can observe a full or partial fast, depending on your preference and health. Fasting is believed to purify the body and mind and help you focus on your prayers and devotion to Lord Hanuman.

Chant Hanuman Chalisa: Hanuman Chalisa is a hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman, composed by the poet Tulsidas. Chanting Hanuman Chalisa is considered a powerful way to invoke the blessings of Lord Hanuman and seek his protection and guidance. You can recite the Hanuman Chalisa multiple times throughout the day, or perform a Hanuman Havan (fire ritual) to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman.

Visit a Hanuman temple: Visiting a Hanuman temple on Hanuman Jayanti is a common practice among devotees. You can offer flowers, fruits, and other offerings to Lord Hanuman, and seek his blessings for your personal and professional life. If you cannot visit a temple due to Covid-19 restrictions or other reasons, you can also offer prayers at home or participate in online Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

Read the Ramayana: The Ramayana is an epic poem that tells the story of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and their loyal friend and devotee, Lord Hanuman. Reading the Ramayana on Hanuman Jayanti is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth to your life. You can also listen to Ramayana Katha (narration) or watch a Ramayana play or movie.

Follow Vastu tips: You can decorate your home and office with red flowers, diyas or candles, and keep a Hanuman idol or picture in a clean and well-lit area. You can also perform a Vastu Puja or consult a Vastu expert to ensure that your surroundings are in harmony with the five elements of nature.

(Views expressed by the expert in the article are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)