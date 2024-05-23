Happy Buddha Purnima 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages And Quotes To Share

Buddha Purnima is celebrated by Buddhists and Hindus across the world to commemorate the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. In 2024, it's being celebrated on May 23, Thursday. It's believed Buddha - which means 'the awakened - was born in Lumbini, in what is now Nepal, to royal parents of the Shakya clan, before he renounced the material world. Born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama, Buddha left his home and the materialistic world at the young age of 29. According to legends, once on a royal ride, he came across a corpse and an ailing old man, which instigated him to seek answers to life's mysteries. He renounced the material world and became a wandering ascetic and spiritual teacher. His preachings are the foundation of Buddhism. Buddha Purnima is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Vaisakha, which falls in April or May.

Buddha Purnima: Greetings, Messages To Share With Friends And Family

1. On this holy occasion of Buddha Purnima, let us vow to spread love, kindness, and harmony in the world. Wishing you a very happy Buddha Purnima.

2. May Buddha's preachings of right thoughts, words and deeds help us create a world of peace and happiness. Happy Buddha Purnima.

3. The journey to enlightenment begins with a single step. Celebrate Buddha Purnima by taking yours towards a life of self-discovery. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your beloved family.

4. May Lord Buddha remove the obstacles in our lives. Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your loved ones.

5. This Buddha Purnima, shower yourself with your own love because you deserve it the most. Wishing you all the love for a blessed and happy Buddha Purnima.

6. Today is the day to be thankful towards whom we learnt on this Guru Purnima. Wishing a very Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family.

7. May the teachings of Buddha inspire you to live a life of mindfulness, kindness, and love. Wishing you a happy Buddha Purnima!

8. May the full moon of Buddha Purnima bring you blessings of inner peace, enlightenment, and spiritual awakening. Happy Buddha Purnima 2023!

9. May Lord Buddha’s knowledge and compassion fill our hearts with lots of joy and contentment. Have a blessed Buddha Purnima 2024!

10. May we all be guided from darkness to light by Lord Buddha's teachings. Happy Buddha Purnima 2023!

11. This occasion of Buddha Jayanti reminds us of the importance of having peace in life before anything else. Happy Buddha Purnima.

12. Happiness multiplies when shared. Just like a thousand candles can be lit with one without reducing its own life.Happy Buddha Purnima.

13. Let us be grateful towards the one who made you meet with yourself. Here’s wishing you a Happy Buddha Purnima.

14. There will be no darkness in your life when there is a ray of light of your blessings and teachings. Wishing you a joyous Buddha Purnima.

15. May Buddha's guidance fill our lives with happiness and hope that we will pass difficult times and experience joy. Buddha Purnima ki Shubhkamanye.

Happy Buddha Purnima: Quotes To Share

- "In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you."

- "Happiness never decreases by being shared."

- “Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love; this is the eternal rule.”

- "The only real failure in life is not to be true to the best one knows."

- “Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without a spiritual life."

