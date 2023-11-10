Happy Dhanteras! Warm Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Friends And Family

Dhanteras is derived from two words - 'Dhan' and 'Teras'. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day. The five-day Diwali festival officially starts on this day and is also known as Dhanatrayodashi. Dhanteras falls on the thirteenth day of the Hindu month of Krishna Paksha. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are also worshipped on this day. People celebrate the festival by buying precious metals - especially gold and silver - utensils, and brooms, among other things. It is also believed that one should discard what's old and dated and make the home clutter-free. On this auspicious day, share with our friends and family some beautiful greetings, even if you are not able to meet them personally.

Dhanteras 2023: Wishes And Greetings To Share

1. Happy Dhanteras! May Lord Dhanvantrari bless you with good health and well-being.

2. Here is wishing you a Dhanteras full of joy, peace, and the blessings of Lord Kubera. Have a prosperous year ahead.

3. Happy Dhanteras 2023! May this Dhanteras light up your life with the glow of happiness and a sparkle of success.

4. On this Dhanteras, may your life be illuminated with the divine light of love and happiness. Happy Dhanteras.

5. May this Dhanteras mark the beginning of a prosperous and blissful journey for you. Shubh Dhanteras.

6. Dhanteras is an occasion to buy new things and make beautiful memories. Happy Dhanteras to you and your loved ones.

7. As you bring home the precious metals, may you find treasures of happiness in your heart. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

8. May the glow of diyas and the sounds of bells bring happiness and success to your life. Happy Dhanteras!

9. On this Dhanteras, may your path be illuminated with the light of knowledge, and may your heart be filled with the joy of giving. Shubh Dhanteras.

Dhanteras is a reminder to be grateful for the wealth we have and to share it with those in need. Have a blessed Dhanteras!

10. May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with abundant wealth and prosperity on this Dhanteras!