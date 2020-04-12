Happy Easter! Best SMS, WhatsApp messages to send your loved ones

New Delhi: Easter celebrates Jesus Christ's resurrection and is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Christians. People prepare lavish feasts and celebrate the day in full fervour. However, this year, the celebrations are marred by the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought the world to a standstill. Easter begins with sunrise services, exclaiming the Paschal greeting, clipping the church, decorating Easter eggs as a symbol of the empty tomb.

On this day, decorated eggs – known as Easter eggs- are gifted to friends and family members. Besides, the day is also celebrated with a lot of other food dishes and desserts.

The festival is celebrated with much fervour, zeal and lot of happiness. On this auspicious occasion, we have compiled a list of messages which you can send your loved ones and wish them a very Happy Easter.

* On this holy occasion of Easter, may Lord bless you with happiness and health.

* Celebrate this auspicious day when the lord came back to earth with a life to give, so each one of us may continue to live. Happy Easter!

* May Lord bless you on this auspicious day of Easter, and May it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness. Wish you a Happy Easter.

* Eat, pray, make merry because Lord Jesus is here to look after his children. Happy Easter!

* May your day begins with prayers and ends with a lot of egg chocolate. Wish you a very happy Easter! Hallelujah!

* Let every man and woman count himself immortal. Let him catch the revelation of Jesus in his resurrection. Let him say not merely, “Christ is risen,” but “I shall rise.”

* For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

Have a blessed Easter Sunday, everyone!