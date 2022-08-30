Happy Hartalika Teej 2022 Wishes, Messages, Status, WhatsApp texts: After Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej, it's time to celebrate Hartalika Teej. Hartalika Teej is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. It is celebrated mainly in the states of Eastern UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Married women, on this day, pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and they fast for the long life of their husbands. Unmarried women observe the fast to get the desired groom.

Women deck up in green and red clothes, wear jewellery and apply mehendi on their palms. As per the Drik Panchang, this year (2022), the Tritiya Tithi is from 3:20 pm on August 29 to 3:33 pm on August 30. The ideal time to offer your prayers to god is from :

Hartalika Teej Prataha Kaal Puja Muhurat- 6:05 am to 8:38 am

Hartalika Teej Pradosh Kaal - 6:33 pm to 8:51 pm

Happy Hartalika Teej 2022: 10 wishes, messages, greetings

Here are some wishes, messages and greetings to share on Hartalika Teej.

- Hope that Goddess Pravati accepts your prayers and showers her blessings on your marital life. May you have a long, love-filled marriage. Happy Hartalika Teej!

- May you and your partner be blessed with Goddess Parvati’s benevolence. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

- May this Hartalika Teej usher in happy moments and fulfil your dreams for the year ahead. Happy Teej!

- May this Teej light up your hopes of happy times and fulfil your dreams for a beautiful year. Happy Hartalika Teej!

- May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with immense joy and peace. Happy Hartalika Teej!

- On this auspicious occasion of Teej, here's wishing a Happy Hartalika Teej 2022!

- May your marriage be filled with happiness, longevity, and prosperity. Happy Hartalika Teej!

- May the love for your husband be as pure and beautiful as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s. Happy Hartalika Teej!

- On this Hartalika Teej, may Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati provide bless you so that you can build a loving, and stable relationship. Happy Hartalika Teej to you!

- Seeking Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's blessings for you and your husband. Happy Hartalika Teej!