Happy Holi 2023 Thandai Recipe: This Healthy Homemade Recipe Is A Must-Try For Your Holi Celebrations

Happy Holi: It looks like summer is already here and there is no better reason than Holi to enjoy this drink. The cold milk-based beverage, which is flavorful with dry fruits and spices, adds to the enjoyment of the celebration. On a warm, sunny day, thandai cools us off, fills our bellies with its hearty ingredients, and satisfies our taste buds all at once.

It tastes great and is filled with rich ingredients like saffron, seeds, dried fruits and nuts, nuts, and seeds.

Bhang was traditionally used to make Thandai (Cannabis). Some still add weed to it today to make it more intoxicating. Therefore, take extra precautions and try Bhang Thandai at your own risk.

Here we bring you the solution for, "How to make a healthy thandai for Holi?" with inputs from Health coach and nutritionist Digvijay Singh. In this particular social media post Digvijay shares a tasty yet healthy recipe for Mahashivratri that is perfect for a Holi party.

Holi 2023: Thandai recipe

Ingredients:

- Milk

- Dried fruits- almonds, cashew, nuts, raisins, poppy seeds (khus khus), melon seeds.

- Spices- Green cardamom (choti elaichi), Black pepper (Kali mirch), fennel seeds (saunf)

- Saffron (a hint for taste)

- Jaggery (gur/gudh)

- Rose water/petals

Method:

Take equal amounts of a handful each of almonds, cashews, and pistachios. Add seasonings such as cardamom, fennel seeds, whole black peppercorns, khus khus (or poppy seeds), and a few strands of saffron. Add milk to the mixture after adding honey or jaggery to sweeten it. Give the dry fruits and spices some time to soak in the milk. After that, blend everything to create a thick yet smooth paste.

Take a tall glass and add ice cubes to it now. Add extra milk to the glass after adding the ground paste. Before serving or putting it out for your guests, garnish the cool beverage with rose petals and saffron strands (optional).

PRO TIP: Add some rose syrup-like rooh afza, and rose preserve (gulkand) to the Thandai, fruits (mango, strawberry), and the most popular Bhang (Cannabis).