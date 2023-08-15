Happy Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Patriotic Messages, Whatsapp Status And Quotes To Share On August 15

Happy Independence Day 2023 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Messages: India celebrates its independence on August 15 each year. The nation celebrates its 77th Independence Day this year. The day commemorates the freedom struggle, the sacrifices made by our ancestors to obtain our independence, the martyrs of the freedom movement, and more.

It is celebrated with splendour throughout the country by hoisting the tricolour or national flag of India, organising cultural events, decorating things with tricolours, dressing up in tricolours, watching patriotic films, and more.

On the day of Independence, all Indians set aside their differences and come together in unity to celebrate their country.

To instil a sense of patriotism among your family, friends, and peers, you can also celebrate the day by exchanging greetings and powerful messages with one another.

Here are some 77th Independence Day wishes, greetings, messages, WhatsApp status, posters, images and Independence Day Quotes that you can send one and all on August 15th.

May our tricolour always fly high! Wish you a very Happy Independence Day!

Let’s honour the valiant heroes who made us a proud and mighty nation. May the glory of this day be your inspiration for tomorrow!

Celebrate the free spirit of India May this Independence Day Fills your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Independence Day 2023!

28 States 7 Union Territories 1652 Total Languages 6 Major Religions 100s of Festivals & 1 Country! Proud to be an Indian! Happy Independence Day!

Our forefathers taught us to keep our heads high. Let us live our lives with dignity and have the will to protect the peace and essence of our nation. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day to you. Today let’s celebrate those who shed their blood for our freedom. They are the ones who deserve the glory!

May the spirit of patriotism and love for our country lead you towards a brighter future. Happy Independence Day!

Freedom is something that money can’t buy, it’s the result of the struggles of many Bravehearts. Let us honour them today and always. Happy Independence Day 2023!

This Independence Day let's take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day!

On the occasion of Independence Day, let us come together to celebrate the biggest occasion for every Indian and promise to protect it.

Thousands of soldiers laid down their lives so that we can live freely. We owe our freedom to the martyrs. Happy 77th Independence Day!

Wishing you a very Happy Independence Day! Let us join hands to work hard to make our nation a better country with each passing day.

Independence Day 2023 Patriotic Messages

Freedom doesn’t see colours or shapes. There is enough hate and violence in the world, and now we need to build a better future, full of love, unity and understanding. Here’s to a wonderful Independence Day!

May the symphony of love and passion for your nation resonate on this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day.

My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day.

To our freedom fighters, to our soldiers, to our heroes of the nation, they are the reason we are still alive, and we will never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!

As we celebrate this day, we shall remember that no Nation is perfect. It is we who build one Nation. So let’s come together to build this Nation. Happy 77th Freedom Day.

Happy Independence Day 2023 Quotes

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru.

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu

“It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” - Bhagat Singh

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you." - BR Ambedkar.

“We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.” - Indira Gandhi

"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland." - Chandra Shekhar Azad.

“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Happy Independence Day Images and Posters

Happy Independence Day 2023 Wishes In Hindi

जब तक शर्रेर में है जान, तिरंगे का सिर हमेशा ऊँचा रखना, स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

हमारा देश एक ऐसा देश है जहा इंसानियत को पहला दर्जा दिया जाता है, हमारे देश की सवतंत्र दिवस की बधाई