Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Images, And Rath Yatra Whatsapp Status To Share

In Odisha's Puri, there is a yearly festival known as the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and His siblings. This is a very big and important ceremony that takes place every year. It is observed during the Ashadha Shukla Paksha on the "Dwitiya."

The celebration commemorates Lord Jagannath's yearly voyage, as well as that of his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. From Puri, the beautiful, exquisitely adorned chariots begin their journey to the Gundicha Temple from the Jagannath Temple.

One of the four most significant pilgrimages in Hinduism, the Jagannath Temple has significant religious significance. On Tuesday, June 20, Puri Rath Yatra 2023 will be held this year. One of the largest Hindu festivals, the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is held annually at the well-known Jagannatha Temple in Puri, Odisha, India.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes Images, and Rath Yatra Whatsapp Status

