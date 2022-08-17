Happy Janmashtami 2022: The auspicious festival of Janmashtami is knocking on our doors. On this day, Hindus celebrate Lord Krishna in his child avatar, Ladoo Gopal. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was the eighth incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu. Sri Krishna is believed to be born in Mathura while he grew up in Vrindavan. The holy festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great grandeur by Hindus all over the world. Krishna devotees observe fasts and perform kirtan to celebrate the lord's birth. Krishna temples are decked up. In many homes, the idol of baby Krishna, Ladoo Gopal, is placed on a small cot and Krishna's birth is celebrated. Here are some inspiring quotes from the Bhagvad Gita and wishes that you can share for Janmashtami.

Janmashtami 2022: Whatsapp messages, status and wishes

- May Lord Krishna come to your house and take away all your makhan-mishri with all your worries & sorrow. Happy Janmashtami!

- May Lord Krishna show you the right path as he showed Arjuna the way in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra. Happy Janmashami!

- I hope Krishna's joyful melodies bring you joy and bliss this Janmashtami. Happy Janmashtami!

- Happy Janmashtami everyone! May Natkhat Nandlal always give you many reasons to be joyous.

- Love is a consistent passion to give, not a meek persistent hope to receive. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Janmashtami 2022: 10 inspiring quotes from Bhagavad Gita

- “You are what you believe in. You become that which you believe you can become.”

- “You are only entitled to the action, never to its fruits.”

- “Work for work’s sake, not for yourself. Act but do not be attached to your actions. Be in the world, but not of it.”

- “Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable.”

- “You have a right to perform your prescribed duties, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your actions.”

- “The spirit is beyond destruction. No one can bring an end to spirit which is everlasting."

- “Through selfless service, you will always be fruitful and find the fulfilment of your desires”

- “If one offers Me with love and devotion a leaf, a ﬂower, a fruit or water, I will accept it.”

- “In the dark night of all beings awakes to Light the tranquil man. But what is day to other beings is night for the sage who sees.”

- “One who sees inaction in action, and action in inaction, is intelligent among men.”

