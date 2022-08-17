Janmashtami 2022 fast, shubh muhurat: The auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami is knocking on our doors and like Raksha Bandhan earlier this month, there is a question that everyone is asking - Will it be celebrated on August 18th or 19th? The Drik Panchang says that this year, 2022, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on both days as Ashtami Tithi will be starting on 18th August and it will end on 19th August, 2022. But astrologers say that the fast will be observed on August 19. The Ashtami Tithi will be Udaya Tithi on that particular day.

Krishna Janmashtami: Date and time

Ashtami Tithi begins on August 18, 2022, at 09.20 pm

Ashtami Tithi ends on August 19, 2022, at 10:59 pm

Janmashtami 2022 Vrat: Dos and Don'ts of fasting

- Do provide food and water to those in need. A noble act like this on Janmashtami's auspicious day will only earn you blessings.

- If you are not observing nirjala fast (without food and water), do eat vrat ka khana like sabudana papad, khichdi as well as fresh or dried fruits. This will help to keep the body energised.

- Milk and curd are an essential part of Janmashtami. So again if it's not a nirjala fast, DO have lassi, apart from drinks made of fresh fruits.

- Don't consume or prepare food with onions or garlic on this day.

- Don't have non-vegetarian food on Janmashtami as a majority of Hindu festivals are observed with the consumption of vegetarian food and fruits.

Janmashtami 2022: History and significance

It is believed that Lord Krishna was born in Mathura on the night of Ashtami in the months of August – September. He was born inside a prison in Mathura and King Kansa, his maternal uncle (his mother's brother), had imprisoned his parents - Devaki and Vasudev - after a priest foretold that the couple’s eighth son would be the cause of his demise. But Vasudev managed to escape from the prison when Krishna was born and he went to Vrindavan and handed over his child to Yashodha and Nanda Baba, living in Vrindavan. Krishna, who loved makhan (butter) and was a prankster, grew up in Vrindavan.

Many women in Vrindavan, in order to prevent their butter from being stolen from the naughty but alluring child, Krishna, used to tie their pots filled with butter at heights. But this did not deter the child 'Makhan chor' as Lord Krishna and his friends would form human pyramids to reach its height and steal the butter. This endearing yet mischievous act is the basis of the present-day Dahi Handi celebrations, an intrinsic part of the festivities.