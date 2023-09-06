The birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, is a grand celebration and a holy day for the Hindus across the world. Krishna's birth is celebrated and observed on the eighth day - Ashtami - of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in Shravana Masa (according to the Amanta tradition, that is the calendar which ends the lunar month on new moon day) or Bhadrapada Masa (according to the Purnimanta tradition, which ends lunar month on full moon day). According to the Gregorian calendar, it overlaps with August or September. In 2023, Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated both on September 6 and 7. Let's check out some beautiful greetings that you can share with friends and family and also lessons by Shri Krishna as mentioned in the Bhagavad Gita.

Janmashtami 2023: Warm Greetings For Loved Ones

1. May His flute music enchant your heart and guide you towards a path of happiness, peace, and spiritual enlightenment. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous and auspicious Krishna Janmashtami.

2. On this auspicious occasion, let's celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with devotion and gratitude. May His teachings guide you towards a life filled with wisdom and compassion.

3. May Lord Krishna bestow his choicest blessings on you today and always. A very happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family.

4. I hope Lord Krishna fills your and your loved one's lives with love, joy, tranquillity and prosperity. Have a joyous Janmashtami.

5. May Lord Krishna show you the right path as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra. Happy Janmashtami.

6. This Krishna Janmashtami, eliminate the Kansa within you to restore Dharma. May only goodness prevail. Happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family.

7. May the Lord’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. Wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami!

8. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami. May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you.

9. As long as we have Kanha in our hearts, we have nothing to fear. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

10. May we all remember what Lord Krishna taught in the Gita - let's always follow Dharma and do good Karma. Happy Janmashtami.

(Image by Freepik)

11. As we celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, may your life be as colourful and as joyful as his divine play. Happy Janmashtami.

12. Happy Janmashtami! May Kanha come into your house and steal all your makkhan, along with your sorrows.

13. Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants with his playful mischiefs. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

14. May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtami and give you all the love, peace and happiness. Happy Janmashtami to all.

15. May Murli Manohar continue to shower health and happiness on your family, and may you always remain in his list of favourites. Happy Janmashtami!

Krishna Janmashtami: Lessons Fron Bhagvad Gita

1. Whatever happened, happened for the good. Whatever is happening, is happening for the good. Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good.

2. You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction.

3. What belongs to you today, belonged to someone yesterday and will be someone else's tomorrow.

4. We came in this world empty-handed and we will go from this world empty-handed. Wealth, relationships, position, respect, valuables - everything will be left here.

5. Selfishness clouds one's wisdom. When self-interest is put aside, clarity prevails in the mind.

6. Liberation does not mean that one should renounce the world. By performing one's worldly duties, one can attain true liberation.

7. Death is certain for one who has been born, and rebirth is inevitable for one who has died. Therefore, you should not lament over the inevitable.