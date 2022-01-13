Happy Lohri 2022: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with friends and family

New Delhi: Festival of Lohri marks the departure of cold winter season and the arrival of warmer weather. Lohri is celebrated each year a night before Makar Sankranti in the month of Paush or Magh. The festival is mainly celebrated in Punjab and marks the beginning of harvest season. People make a bonfire, wear new clothes, exchange gifts, eat jaggery, sugarcane food items, til, popcorn during this time. The festival is especially considered auspicious in families where a wedding took place or a baby is born.

Below are wishes, messages and quotes to share with family on Lohri 2022:

May the bonfire you light on Lohri fill your life with warmth and brightness.

On this auspicious festival of Lohri, I wish you and your family peace and prosperity. Happy Lohri!

Makke di roti te sarson da saag

Mubaarak ho tvanu Lohri da tyohaar

Mittha gurh te vich mil geya til,

Udi patang te khil geya dil,

Har pal sukh te pyaar badhao,

Lohri di khushiyaan naal manao!

May the festival of harvest brighten your life with good health and success. May you be blessed with soaring happiness and flourishing business. Happy Lohri dearest friend.

Let Lohri, the festival of zeal and energy shower blessings upon you and your family. Have popcorn, gur, gazak and revdi. Happy Lohri.

Have a day as bright as the bonfire and as sweet as gur. Wishing you a day of joy and laughter. Have a very happy Lohri.

May we kill all the negativities of our lives in the fire of Lohri and have brighter happier times with our loved ones. Happy Lohri to everyone.