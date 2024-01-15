Happy Makar Sankranti 2024: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Friends And Family Today

The harvest festival of Makar Sankranti celebrates the sun's transition from the Sagittarius zodiac (Dhanu rashi) to Capricorn zodiac (Makar rashi). The Sun God is worshipped on this day and in particular, farmers pray to Surya Dev for a good harvest. Kite flying, preparing and having sweets with sesame seeds and jaggery are some of the celebratory things that are done on this special day. While it's usually celebrated on January 14, in leap years like the year 2024, Makar Sankranti is celebrated being on January 15, Monday. Here are some warm wishes that you can share with your friends, family and loved ones on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti 2024: Share These Lovely Wishes With Your Loved Ones Today

Here are some warm wishes that you can share today as a WhatsApp message, SMS or social media post to wish your friends and family the best on Makar Sankranti.

1. A very happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family. May the Sun's warmth fill your days with joy and prosperity.

2. On this day, I pray that our friendship soars as high as our kites. Happy Makar Sankranti!

3. May the sweetness of til-gul and the warmth of the sun bring lots of happiness and success to you. Happy Makar Sankranti!

4. May the Sun's blessings guide you towards a bright and prosperous future. Wishing you and your family a Happy Makar Sankranti.

5. As the sun transitions, may your life be filled with the brightness of happiness and the warmth of success. Happy Makar Sankranti!

6. May this Makar Sankranti shower you with everything you have wished for. May there be no trace of sorrow in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

7. As the kites fill the sky, may your aspirations take flight. Happy Makar Sankranti!

8. Wishing you moments of togetherness and laughter on this festive occasion. Happy Makar Sankranti!

9. May the festival bring you good health, wealth, and happiness. Happy Sankranti.

10. Wishing you a blessed Makar Sankranti. May the bright colours of kites paint this day with smiles and joy for you and your loved ones.

12. May the kites of your dreams soar high, and the harvest of joy be plentiful. Have a wonderful Makar Sankranti!

13. May the festival of Makar Sankranti fill your heart with warmth, your homes with laughter and your life with joy.

14. Sending you my heartfelt wishes for a bountiful harvest of love and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti!

