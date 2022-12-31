Happy New Year 2023: WhatsApp messages, greetings, wishes to share with your loved ones

New Year 2023: You are stepping into a new year, and it's time to look ahead with optimism and hope. This is the time to share with your friends, family, and colleagues warm wishes for the new year. Let's check out wishes, greetings, and quotes that you can share with your loved ones in the new year.

Happy New Year 2023: Wishes and greetings

- Wishing you health, wealth, and happiness in 2023.

- May the coming year be full of adventures and opportunities. Happy New Year!

- Out with the old, in with the new. Happy New Year to you and your loved ones.

- Life is a short trip, make the most of 2023! Have a great new year.

- Even if this year has been tough, don't lose heart. Here's to a happy new year.

- Cheers to another year! Wishing you a happy, adventurous, and fun 2023.

- It is time to forget the past and celebrate a new start. Happy New Year!

- As the sun sets on the old year, here's looking forward to a fresh start in 2023. Happy New Year.

- With every end, comes a new beginning. A happy new year to you.

- Every year, we resolve to diet and exercise. Hope we can finally fulfill our resolution this year! Happy New Year.

- It's the time to raise a toast to yesterday's achievements and tomorrow's bright future. Happy New Year.

- As we step into a new year, I would like to thank you for lifting me up every time I was down. Have a wonderful 2023, dear!

- You have brightened my life, thank you for being there. Happy New Year.

- Happy New Year. May all your endeavours be successful in 2023. Shine on.

- Here's wishing you the best as we step into a new year. May all your dreams come true.

- Though we’re miles apart, you are always in my thoughts. Happy New Year.

Also read: New Year's resolution for 12 zodiac signs: 2023 horoscope predictions and resolutions

Happy New Year 2023: Top quotes

- A worthy New Year's resolution, perhaps, is to take no hatred into the New Year without requiring it to restate its purpose. - Robert Brault, author

- Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.- Ralph Waldo Emerson, essayist

- He who breaks a resolution is a weakling; He who makes one is a fool - F.M. Knowles, painter

- You know how I always dread the whole year? Well this time I’m only going to dread one day at a time. - Charlie Brown, cartoon character

- Ring out the false, ring in the true. - Alfred Lord Tennyson

- I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring. - David Bowie, singer-songwriter

- No matter how hard the past, you can always begin again. - Lord Buddha

- In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours. - Beyoncé, singer-songwriter

- Don’t live the same year 75 times and call it a life - Robin Sharma, author

- You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step. - Martin Luther King