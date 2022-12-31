New Year's resolution for 12 zodiac signs: 2023 horoscope predictions and resolutions

New Year resolutions: It's almost time to bid 2022 adieu and welcome the New Year 2023! Resolutions are a key aspect of starting a new year and every year people make new year's resolutions with the intent to follow and live by them throughout the year. So how will the new year be for the 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - and what should be their new year's resolution? Every zodiac will chart a specific path in 2023 and should make resolutions accordingly. Jyoti Jaju, tarot reader of All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, tells us about how 2023 will shape up for the zodiacs and what resolutions they should take in the new year:

Aries: People of this zodiac are always in a hurry and are moody, so this new year, be a little patient, disciplined and maintain consistency regarding your career. In relationships, you need to take care of commitments and those who are single can find their soulmates. Meditation is the best medicine, stick to one decision. Remember, financial growth starts with small investments.

New Year resolution advice: Be peaceful

Taurus: Taureans like to maintain balance in life. In 2023, you will have fortune and success in your career. Be bold and maintain patience. Regarding relationships, it is important to prioritize caring of your loved ones. Give more importance to health and be joyful, laugh more and apply knowledge. Overall, this year Taureans will be in a relaxed mode.

New Year resolution advice: Seek more information, knowledge

Gemini: Make firm decisions in 2023, focus, and stop being stubborn. Be punctual in relationships, travel with partner, enjoy every moment while taking up responsibilities. Stop overthinking. Take care of your health, success is nearby.

New Year resolution advice: Work towards improving situations

Cancer: Cancerians must start communicating and taking guidance from mentors for career growth. Concentrate on self-care, pamper yourself, stop being overburdened. Create a balance in life. Cancerians have a good sense of humor, remember the best medicines are physical exercise and laughter. Financially, it's a good year for starting new investments, jobs, etc.

New Year resolution advice: Seek out and cash in on opportunities

Leo: Leos, stop burning like fire! Start travelling, have fun with friends and families, and maintain a work-life balance. Accept a new beginning in life, and keep yourself enthusiastic. Career growth and abundance are coming toward you. Take care of your mental health. Be a volunteer and help others.

New Year resolution advice: Do not worry

Virgo: Try to indulge people, help others; avoid starting a new business and career, instead focus on what you have. Attend parties, enjoy the moments and be logical and rational, which are anyway your strengths. This year, be more confident regarding what you actually want to pursue. Stop running away from situations that you can’t afford to tolerate.

New Year resolution advice: Communicate clearly

Libra: Hello Librans, this year more challenges are waiting for you and you have enough courage to face them. Take some time, trust that god will nurture you, write affirmations, take care of yourself, and stop fading - remember, one day your sun will shine.

New Year resolution advice: Trust

Scorpio: For Scorpions, this year you must be clear about your personal feelings and then pursue the fulfillment of your desires with courage and self-confidence. Set boundaries to create a safe and fair environment, Respect others and stop being stubborn in relationships, stop gossiping, take help from mentors, and well-wishers and start to work on your hobbies.

New Year resolution advice: Be Assertive

Sagittarius: Sagittarians, you people are magicians, - try something new, build new interests in various fields and attend social gatherings. Keep strength in yourself to build a great future, nourish your relationships and if needed, make compromises. Allow yourself some time to be clear about what is truly important for you.

New Year resolution advice: Learn to compromise

Capricorn: Capricorns, everything is under control. Stop focusing on how and when an issue will be solved, or even why it occurred. Just relax, be loyal, and stop being lazy. Being stable, grounded, and practical is more important in your life. Financially, this year gives you abundance and prosperity. Good wishes are coming your way.

New Year resolution advice: Let go

Aquarius: For Aquarians, 2023 will be more analytical; don't flow in one direction. Relationships are going to improve and commitments are going to be forged. Be calm and communicate clearly, your career will boost your entire life. Be ready for success and a new journey. Stop intense discussions with people. Health will keep you dissatisfied, so take care of it.

New Year resolution advice: Know and then act

Pisces: Hello Pisces, stop being lazy and stubborn in the new year; have a grip on emotions, and start putting in hard work with respect to your career. Romantic relationships will blossom - you will be going on dates or getting married to your beloved. Financially, be smart and stop indulging the wrong people. Job promotion is likely, expect more from oneself. Stop judging.

New Year resolution advice: Be patient

