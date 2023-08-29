Happy Onam 2023! Top 10 Wishes, Greetings And WhatsApp Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Onam - the annual harvest festival of Kerala - is an amalgamation of celebrations that spans 10 days and this year, it kickstarted on August 20 and will conclude on August 31. Each day of Onam - Atham, Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom and Thiruvonam - has its own significance. Malayalis across the world celebrate Onam with great fanfare. The festival celebrates the legendary King Mahabali's return home and there are tales and legends associated with the festival. Thiruvonam is considered the most auspicious day during the Onam festival.

Onam 2023: Thiruvonam Date And Timings

Thiruvonam Nakshathram Starts: 02:43 AM, August 29, 2023

Thiruvonam Nakshathram Ends: 11:50 PM on August 30, 2023



Onam 2023: Wishes To Share With Family And Friends

1. Wishing you a harvest of happiness and a pot full of success this Onam. Have a wonderful celebration!

2. Here is wishing you a life as colourful as pookalam, as festive as this Onam festival, and as prosperous as the bountiful harvest. Happy Onam to you!

3. May the colour and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Have the most beautiful Onam!

4. May the colourful and vibrant celebrations of Onam bring a rainbow of joy to your life. Happy Onam!

5. May King Mahabali bless you with abundance and prosperity in the year ahead. Happy Onam!

6. A very happy Onam to you. May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and fulfill what you desire.

7. Here’s wishing that this Onam brings happiness and more blessings your way. Best wishes to you on Onam.

8. May the pookalam at your doorstep and the joy in your heart mark the wonderful celebrations of Onam. Have a memorable and joyous Onam!

9. Wish you all a very happy, prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled Onam!

10. It's Onam! So, let's celebrate the spirit of the harvest festival in all its splendor. Decorate your house with pookalams, listen to the melodious Onappattus, and enjoy the auspicious festival of Onam!