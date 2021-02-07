Happy Rose Day 2021: Quotes, messages to send to your loved ones

Valentine’s Day week is here, kicking-off the season of romance and love! The romance laden week begins with Rose Day on February 7, when couples or loved ones express their appreciation and affection by gifting each other beautiful roses. A rose is undoubtedly a wonderful gesture to show your lover that you care. But if you want to make their day extra special, consider sending them a note filled with sweet nothings along with the roses. The romantic note will surely have them smiling for the rest of the day!

Here are Rose Day quotes, messages, and short poems to send to your loved ones as a token of your love and affection:

A red rose for love and a yellow rose for friendship to the person in whom I see my lover and friend both.

In a world filled with thorns, you are my rose. Happy Rose Day!

Sweeter than the candies, lovelier than the red roses, more huggable than soft toys, sweetheart wishing you a Rose Day that is as special as you are… Happy Rose Day!

When you came into my life and you made it as beautiful as a red bloomed rose. Happy Rose Day.

On this special day, I want you to know you are the only person to whom I want to wish with a rose. Happy rose day sweetheart.

I feel as beautiful and vibrant as a rose when I am in your presence. Happy Rose Day!

Great couples are those who accept positive and negative, like the beautiful roses accepting the thorns and petals.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I’m the happiest when I’m with you!

The rose speaks of love silently, in a language only known to the heart.

This rose may fade away but my love for you is forever! Happy Rose Day, love!

Wish you all a very Happy Rose Day!