Happy Rose Day 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, and Quotes to Share with Your Beloved Today

Valentine's Week - which culminates with Valentine's Day on February 14 - kicks off on February 7, with Rose Day. On this day, people express their love and appreciation for their beloved or crush with a bunch of roses. Sometimes, friends also gift roses, mainly yellow ones that symbolise friendship. But largely, it's a day to express romantic love with a bunch of red roses. Apart from the beautiful flowers, here are some wishes and greetings that you can share with your beloved on this day:

Rose Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings

1. Roses can be red, pink, yellow, white - of different colours, but you are my one and only. Happy Rose day, my darling.

2. On this Rose Day, I declare that my heart belongs to you. Let's spend this life together. Happy Rose Day!

3. No matter which day it is, our love for each other will remain the same. Happy Rose Day, love!

4. You are the best thing that happened to my life! Happy Rose Day.

5. There are so many love stories in the world. But ours will always be my favourite. Happy Rose Day.

6. A rose is more than just a flower, it's a symbol of love. My darling, Happy Rose Day!

7. Your presence is as beautiful as a rose; you inspire me and bring happiness into my life. Happy Rose Day, my beloved.

8. Sending you a bunch of roses on this special day to express my love for you. Happy Rose Day, darling!

9. This Rose, here's a promise to stay by your side forever. Happy Rose Day!

10. Two things can't be counted - the beauty of a rose and my love for you. Happy Rose Day, my love.

11. These roses are just a means to say how precious you are to me. Happy rose day!

12. Sending you the most beautiful roses in the world today. Happy Rose Day!

Rose Day 2023: Famous Quotes on Roses

1. “A single rose can be my garden; a single friend, my world.” – Leo Buscaglia

2. Gather the rose of love whilst yet is time.” – Edmund Spenser, The Faerie Queene

3. “Of all flowers, methinks a rose is best.” – William Shakespeare, The Two Noble Kinsmen

4. “God gave us our memories so that we might have roses in December.” – J.M. Barrie

5. “It is the time you have wasted for your rose that makes your rose so important.” – Antoine de Saint–Exupéry, The Little Prince

Rose Day 2023: Different Colours of Roses and What They Signify

Red rose: Passion and love

Orange rose: Fierce passion

Pink rose: Adoration, excitement, and thankfulness

Yellow rose: Friendship

White rose: Innocence and purity