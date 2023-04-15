Happy Vishu 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp Status And Images To Share

Happy Vishu 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Greetings: According to the Malayalam solar calendar, Vishu is the name given to the first month of Medam. Vishu is celebrated on April 15 every year. Hindus in Kerala, the Tulu Nadu area of Karnataka, the Mahe district of Pondicherry, and various regions in Tamil Nadu celebrate Vishu with tremendous fervour. The ninth month in the Malayalam calendar, Medam, is when it is traditionally commemorated.

As a part of the celebrations, people worship Lord Krishna (fondly called Unni Krishnan) who is an avatar of Lord Vishnu, make kolams (rangolis) using rice and flour at the entrance of houses, and wear new clothes.

Malayalis all across the nation get ready for the New Year by adorning their houses with lovely pookalam patterns and preparing the delicious Vishu Sadya, the traditional feast that is served on banana leaves with at least 20 to 30 dishes and enjoyed by the entire family.

This occasion is marked with a great deal of pomp and circumstance across the nation. Punjab and Haryana enjoy Baisakhi, whereas West Bengal and Assam celebrate Poila Baishak. Tamil Nadu celebrates Puthandu. Malayalis decorate various auspicious items in front of their homes during Vishu and celebrate it first thing in the morning.

Here are some wishes, messages, and WhatsApp status to spread festive cheer:

- Wish you bright rays of happiness, joy, and prosperity, Happy Vishu!

- God created the world on this day for his followers. May you find new hope and happiness in your heart to make your life beautiful! Happy Vishu!

- Happy Vishu to you and your loved ones. May this year bring happiness and prosperity to your lives.

- May Lord Krishna fill your life with love, peace, and joy throughout the year, Happy Vishu!

- On this day, let’s bring positive and peaceful energy to us and our surroundings, wish you a peaceful Vishu.

- With this new year strengthens our friendship and takes it to a new and strong level, Happy Vishu!

- From Vishukkani to Vishu Sadya, may you be able to enjoy the special moments of the festival with your family. Happy Vishu.

- Wishing you joy, wealth, and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Vishu. May the joy of Vishu bring prosperity and cheer have a beautiful day ahead with your loved ones near happy Vishu!

- Happy Vishu. May this day bring prosperity, happiness, and joy to you and your family.

- On this day, let’s bring positive and peaceful energy to us and our surroundings, wish you a peaceful Vishu.