Hariyali Teej 2023: Date, Significance, Shubh Muharat - Know Difference With Hartalika Teej

Hariyali Teej is all set to be celebrated with all fanfare on August 19, 2023. This Teej falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month and according to Drik Panchang, it usually falls two days before Nag Panchami. Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and it falls during the Sawan (or Shravana) month which is the holy month to observe various fasts devoted to Shiva and Parvati.

Hariyali Teej commemorates Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati's union, symbolizing the profound bond between the universe's masculine and feminine energies. According to legends, Goddess Parvati spent 107 births in rigorous penance to win over Lord Shiva's affection. It was during her 108th birth that Devi Parvati could finally win over Lord Shiva on this day. She also came to be known as Teej Maata.

Hariyali Teej 2023: Date And Muhurat

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 08:01 PM on Aug 18, 2023

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 10:19 PM on Aug 19, 2023

Hariyali Teej 2023: Significance

Hariyali Teej is celebrated by women mainly in north India, especially in states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Hariyali Teej celebrations mainly see the participation of married women. They observe a rigorous 'nirjala' fast (a fast where they don't even drink water), wear vibrant traditional attire, and get beautiful mehndi designs on their palms. Women fast seeking the long life of their husbands. Unmarried girls also participate, fasting with the hope of finding suitable life partners.

According to Drik Panchang, "On this day women pray and worship Goddess Parvati for conjugal bliss and happy married life. During Hariyali Teej married women visit their parents' home, wear new clothes preferably green sari and bangles, prepare swings, and use it in pair while singing Teej songs."

Hariyali Teej is celebrated in monsoons when there is greenery and flora and fauna all around. That's the significance of "hariyali". As the festival falls on the Tritiya tithi, it is known as Hariyali Teej.

Difference Between Hariyali Teej And Hartalika Teej

Hariyali Teej celebrates the arrival of the monsoon and the union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Hartalika Teej marks the occasion when Devi Parvati's female friends brought her deep into the forests, abducting her away from her father who was trying to get her married off to Lord Vishnu. It was in the forest that Parvati continued her penance and was able to finally win over Lord Shiva after 107 births. Hariyali Teej falls a month before Hartalika Teej. In 2023, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 18. Another famous Teej is Kajari Teej which is on September 2, 2023.

