Malayalam New Year: Happy Chingam 1! Send Warm Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages To Loved Ones

It's a day of celebration in God's own country - it's the first day of the new year of the traditional Malayalam calendar used in Kerala. Chingam 1 is also known as Chingam Month or Chingam Masam and it's followed by the Onam festival. The Malayam Calendar is based on the solar calendar system and every year, the date of Chingam 1 varies. In 2023, it's being celebrated on August 17. Meanwhile, Onam will begin on August 20 and will continue till August 29.

Chingam 1: Greetings And Wishes To Share With Friends And Family

1. May the joy and blessings of Chingam 1 fill your days with happiness, prosperity, and new opportunities. Wishing you a vibrant Malayalam New Year and a very happy Onam season ahead.



2. As the first day of Chingam dawns, may it mark the beginning of a year filled with happiness, success, and endless blessings. Happy Chingam 1!

3. Let this Chingam 1 be the canvas for a year of colorful moments, vibrant memories, and fulfilled dreams. Happy New Year!

4. Wishing you a Chingam 1 that blooms with blessings and showers of success. May this festive season light up your life with happiness and positivity.

5. May the divine blessings of this auspicious day illuminate your path and guide you toward a year of success and contentment. Happy Chingam 1!

6. Wishing you a Chingam 1 filled with the beauty of tradition, the warmth of family, and the promise of a wonderful year ahead.

7. On this special day, I wish you a harvest of joy, a season of growth, and a year of prosperity. Happy Chingam 1!

8. May the beauty of tradition, the flavors of celebration, and the warmth of loved ones make this Chingam 1 truly special for you.

9. As you step into the New Year, may your dreams take flight, your aspirations be fulfilled, and your heart be full of joy. Happy Chingam 1!

10. On this auspicious day of Chingam 1, may you find harmony in the company of family and friends, and may your journey ahead be as beautiful as the pookkalam. Happy Onam!

11. On this Chingam 1, wishing you a year that's adorned with good health, boundless happiness, and a wealth of wonderful experiences.

12. May the melodies of Onam fill your heart with happiness and the sweet flavors of Onam Sadya delight your taste buds. Wishing you a memorable Chingam 1 celebration.



13. As the sun rises on Chingam 1, may it bring a shower of blessings that refreshes your spirit and nourishes your dreams. Happy Onam and a wonderful New Year to you and your family!

14. May the rhythm of Chingam 1 fill your heart with harmony, the colors of tradition paint your life with happiness, and the flavors of Onam enrich your days. Happy Malayalam New Year.

15. As the sun enters a new zodiac and Chingam 1 marks a fresh beginning, may your life be illuminated with success, good health, and cherished moments. Happy Chingam 1.