Hartalika Teej 2022: One of the three Teejs, Hartalika Teej is being celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada - that is August 30, 2022. It is a festival where both married and unmarried women participate and seek the blessings of Devi Parvati. They offer sweets, flowers, and fruits, and the stories of Teej Katha are narrated. Women wear their classiest jewelleries and receive several gifts from their parents and in-laws. The gift, also known as Shrinjhara or Sindhare, includes bangles, gowns, sindoor, and other items. Hartalika Teej Vrat is an essential part of the festival. Unmarried women observe the fast in order to seek the husband of their dreams, while married women observe the fast for the health of their husbands. This festival is especially celebrated in Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and some parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Hartalika Teej 2022: Puja timings and Shubh Muhurat

As per the Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi is from 3:20 pm on August 29 to 3:33 om on August 30. The ideal time to offer your prayers to god is from :

Hartalika Teej Prataha Kaal Puja Muhurat- 6:05 am to 8:38 am

Hartalika Teej Pradosh Kaal - 6:33 pm to 8:51 pm

Hartalika Teej 2022: Dos and Don't of the puja

Many women carry out Hartalika Pooja. Here are some of the dos and don'ts when it comes to puja.

Hartalika Teej puja: Dos

- The puja should be done in the morning. Women must get up early and wear fresh clothes after taking a bath

- In the puja area, create a chowki. Place Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, and Goddess Parvati's idols on banana leaves. Goddess Parvati can also be offered bridal items.

- First, perform Lord Ganesha's aarti. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha has to be worshipped first.

-Then go on to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

- Offer fresh cloth to Lord Shiva and read the story of Hartalika Teej.

- When the puja is over, distribute bhog and prasad.

Hartalika Teej puja: Don'ts

- Wearing any colour which has an element of black should be avoided by women.

- Those who are fasting should avoid drinking water unless there are medical reasons.

- It is believed that Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are worshipped all night, so fasting women should avoid sleeping at night.

