Food recipe

Healthy breakfast idea: Make scrumptious Beetroot Theplas using Renu Dalal’s recipe

Healthy breakfast idea: Make scrumptious Beetroot Theplas using Renu Dalal’s recipe

New Delhi: Breakfast is the first meal of our day. Breakfast stands for ‘break the fast’ as we eat food after good fasting of at least 9 to 10 hours. It is hailed as the most important meal by many health experts. To start your day with a healthy and scrumptious breakfast, iconic Indian chef Tarla Dalal’s daughter Renu Dalal, who is a chef herself with two published cookbooks, shares an exclusive yummy Beetroot Thepla recipe with us.

The preparation time for the recipe is 30 minutes,  cooking time is10 minutes and the quantity given below will help you make 5 to 6 Beetroot Theplas.

Ingredients

For the Beetroot Paste: 

•    ½ cup boiled, peeled and chopped beetroot

Other ingredients for the Dough

•    1 cup wheat flour (atta)

•    2 tbsp curds

•    A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

•    ½ tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

•    ½ tbsp oil

•    ½ tbsp dhania powder

•    Salt and chilli powder to taste

Other Ingredients:

•    Water for making the dough

•    Oil for making the thepla

Method

For the Beetroot Paste:

1.    In a food processor, process the beetroots with 2 tbsp water. You will get a beetroot paste.

How to Proceed

1. Mix the ingredients together with the beetroot paste and make a dough. Use water for making the dough.

2.    Make small rounds from the dough and with a help of a little atta make rounds like chappatis.

3.    On a tava with the help of a little oil, cook the theplas on both sides.

4.    Serve hot with curds and pickle.

