Holi 2021: How to keep your skin safe from colours - Easy Tips

New Delhi: Holi is around the corner and we cannot contain our excitement. While this festival of colours is great fun, it can sadly wreak havoc on your skin. But don’t worry, we have got some simple tips for you that will help you enjoy Holi without neglecting your skincare. Before you go to play out Holi, follow these simple tips.

Rub ice cubes on your face

Rub ice cubes on your face after washing it with a face wash. This will help to close your open skin pores through which colours can seep into your skin.

Apply Sunscreen

You will be spending an immense amount of time outdoors playing Holi, so it is vital that you apply a high SPF and waterproof sunscreen all over your face and other exposed body parts. This will protect your skin against sun damage.

Apply a heavy moisturizer or oil all over your body

You should apply a heavy moisturizer or almond oil all over your body to keep it hydrated and to act as a protective barrier against the colours and water that will be splashed all over you. Remember this should be done before your head out to play with colours.

Oil your hair

Don’t forget to oil your hair as it can absorb large amounts of colours and can be severely damaged.

Use petroleum jelly

Apply petroleum jelly on your lips, eyelids and ears. This will protect them from dryness and will help in taking off colours easily.

Apply nail paint

Make sure you trim your nails and apply a thick coat of nail polish. Long nails can accumulate colours that are hard to clean. It looks shabby and you can also end up consuming it while you eat your food with your hands.

Wear cotton clothes

You must wear a breathable fabric like cotton as synthetic clothes can trap colours and cause dryness, itchiness and allergies.

Enjoy the festival of Holi while you stay safe!